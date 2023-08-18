Tent cities persist two years after Halifax homeless encampment teardown
Two years ago, Scott Hutchins was on his way to work in Halifax when his bus unexpectedly stopped. He hopped off to find traffic blocked by a commotion in a downtown park -- there were police, protesters and the buzz of a chainsaw.
It was Aug. 18, 2021, the day a downtown Halifax homeless encampment was razed and a largely peaceful protest took a rough turn. Riot police clashed with more than 100 demonstrators, some of whom were injured, pepper-sprayed and arrested, as city officials cleared out sheds and tents set up outside the old central library on Spring Garden Road.
As Hutchins sat recently on a low brick wall next to his backpack, sleeping bag and tent, a message was scrawled in yellow chalk on the sidewalk below: "Aug. 18th. We won't forget," it read. "Drop the charges."
The 2021 clash is still fresh in the minds of many. There were criminal charges against protesters, and a review of the police response is underway. But some observers question how much progress has been made confronting Halifax's homelessness problem. The number of people without a place to call home has grown over the past two years, and tent cities crowd green spaces across the municipality.
Hutchins recently became homeless himself and is currently couch-surfing with friends while he works as a mover to save money to buy an RV. "I would say the problem hasn't gotten any better in Halifax," he said. "Obviously, I can say that for myself."
Asaf Rashid represented 19 people who after the protest faced charges including resisting arrest, obstruction and assaulting peace officers. Four cases went to trial, Rashid said, but for most of his clients, the charges were dropped.
Rashid describes the events of the day as "horrifying," as his clients witnessed "the force used against people who had nowhere to live, to remove them from the only place they had left."
Protesters were hit with bicycles, body-checked to the ground and pepper-sprayed, Rashid says, and some were left with bruises and concussions. An independent civilian review has since been launched, examining the Halifax Regional Police's conduct during the removal of the encampment.
Since Aug. 18, 2021, the municipality has rethought its approach to homelessness, designating a handful of green spaces for encampments and mostly tolerating it when tents pop up in unsanctioned areas, including around city hall, boulevards, parks, lakes and highway underpasses.
The tent cities stand out, but they are kept mostly tidy with the tents organized like a quasi-subdivision. Walkers and wheelchairs are sometimes parked nearby.
Pasmay Paul lives in a small green tent pitched on the grass outside city hall. On a recent weekday afternoon, he watched as tourists took photos of monuments outside the heritage building.
After serving time in prison and struggling to find mental health and addictions support in his hometown of Sydney, N.S., Paul can hardly believe his luck. "I can't believe they let us tent here," he said, gesturing to the busy downtown street. "I kind of love it, actually."
Paul, 35, moved to the city this month and was shocked to find many of Halifax's homeless shelters were full, some with waiting lists. A recent survey conducted by the Elizabeth Fry Society found the number of people "living rough"in the Halifax Regional Municipality has doubled since November 2022, currently hovering around 178.
A document published by the Halifax Regional Municipality in June said the homeless population had ballooned to its highest level since the deadly 1917 Halifax Explosion flattened entire neighbourhoods.
Sam Austin, a city councillor for the suburb of Dartmouth, said some things have changed since the municipality's "poorly thought-out" attempt to clear the encampment in 2021, but not every lesson has been heeded. Austin says the recent closure of an overnight shelter in Dartmouth was "eerily similar" to what happened two years earlier.
The shelter at the Christ Church Hall in downtown Dartmouth was funded by the province, Austin says, but the funding ceased in June, though several people were still using the shelter.
Like in August 2021, "the province assured the city the homeless people would be given options," Austin said. Eight people were promised beds in another shelter, but he said the beds never materialized.
Instead, some joined sanctioned encampments in downtown Dartmouth and Halifax, and some set up tents on a patch of grass alongside Lake Banook, a popular recreation spot.
"There was nothing done for people," Austin said. "The municipality was handing out tents to people in tears who have nowhere to go. They closed the shelter, and instead people are living on the side of the road in my district."
The city, he said, has "reinvented" its approach to homelessness, but the province has not followed suit.
Karla McFarlane, Nova Scotia's minister of community services, was not made available for an interview. Instead, the department sent a written statement noting the province has opened over 500 "supportive housing units" across the province, designed for people who aren't able to maintain stable housing on their own.
Spokeswoman Christina Deveau said services include mental health and addictions support and access to primary health care.
"We know there is more to do, and it will take a focused and sustained commitment to make real change -- change that seeks to address the root causes of homelessness," she said via email.
Austin noted the province moved quickly to provide modular homes for people displaced by wildfires earlier this year.
"Where is the rapid response to the folks living in parks?" Austin asked. "When we're in a society as wealthy as ours, it's a policy choice."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 18, 2023.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Remaining residents in Yellowknife urged to get out as sprinklers, fire guards set up
Officials in the Northwest Territories are urging thousands of residents remaining in its capital to leave by noon today before a nearby wildfire could cut off access.
'We're definitely scared, but you take it in stride': Yellowknife residents face evacuation
Residents all throughout Yellowknife were scrambling on Thursday to fireproof their properties, pack their belongings and prepare for the unknown in the days and weeks ahead due to the phased evacuation order that was triggered the night before by wildfires spreading in the region.
Smoke from Northwest Territories fires likely to spread to eastern Canada this weekend
Fires burning in the Northwest Territories have prompted special air quality statements and is likely to impact more Canadians over the coming days. Here's where smoke pollution could be heaviest.
Trump lawyers seek April 2026 trial date in federal election subversion case
Lawyers for Donald Trump asked a federal judge Thursday to put off until 2026 a trial in Washington on charges that the former president plotted to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
Hurricane Hilary grows off Mexico and could reach California as a very rare tropical storm
Hurricane Hilary grew rapidly to Category 4 strength off Mexico's Pacific coast on Friday and could reach Southern California as the first tropical storm there in 84 years, causing "significant and rare impacts" including extensive flooding.
Canada mulling 'game plan' if U.S. takes far-right, authoritarian shift: Joly
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada has been considering a 'game plan' for how it would respond if the United States takes a far-right, authoritarian shift after next year's presidential elections.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
The latest on the wildfires in the Northwest Territories, Trudeau's cabinet told to make cuts and a Quebec woman is sentenced for trying to poison Trump years ago.
Firefighters battle through the night to halt wildfire in Spain's popular tourist island of Tenerife
Firefighters battled overnight to try to bring under control the worst wildfire in decades on the Spanish Canary Island of Tenerife, a major tourist destination, officials said Friday.
Leading politician says victory for Niger's coup leaders would be 'the end of democracy' in Africa
If mutinous soldiers who ousted Niger's president succeed, it will threaten democracy and security across the region and the continent, a high-ranking member of Bazoum's political party warned in an interview with The Associated Press.
Toronto
-
The CNE opens today. Here's what to expect
This year’s Canadian National Exhibition (or 'CNE,' as it’s known amongst Torontonians) opens Friday.
-
Driver charged after woman, 2 children critically injured in Brampton crash
The driver of an alleged stolen pickup truck who fled the scene after being involved in a multi-vehicle collision in Brampton earlier this month that left a woman and her two children seriously injured has been arrested.
-
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Scarborough left with life-threatening injuries: paramedics
A pedestrian has sustained life-threatening injuries after they were struck by a vehicle in Scarborough Friday morning, paramedics say.
Calgary
-
Remaining residents in Yellowknife urged to get out as sprinklers, fire guards set up
Officials in the Northwest Territories are urging thousands of residents remaining in its capital to leave by noon today before a nearby wildfire could cut off access.
-
Shelter-in-place order for Cochrane's Sunset neighbourhood lifted
The RCMP says there is no longer any risk to the public.
-
Low water and high temperatures threaten fish and other wetland species
The long, hot summer and exceptionally low water levels have combined to leave some Alberta rivers dry or so warm that trout and other aquatic species are struggling to survive.
Montreal
-
Search for missing Montreal man who took jet-ski to St. Lawrence River
A search operation is underway Friday in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Que. for a man who went missing after taking his personal watercraft onto the St. Lawrence River.
-
Quebec woman sentenced to 22 years for sending poisoned letters to Trump, officials
A self-described 'activist' from Quebec who pleaded guilty to sending Donald Trump a poison-laced letter at the height of the former president's ill-fated 2020 re-election effort has been sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison.
-
Motion calling on EMSB commissioner to resign over controversial tweet defeated
The English Montreal School Board (EMSB) commissioner who tweeted remarks that were offensive, particularly to French-speaking Quebecers, will not be asked to step down.
Edmonton
-
'I'm glad I was able to get out early': 27,000 people forced to flee because of N.W.T. wildfires, many heading to Alberta
A phased evacuation order was issued Wednesday evening for Yellowknife, the capital of the Northwest Territories, as a result of wildfires.
-
Edmonton police charge couple with drug trafficking, firearms offences following 6-month investigation
Edmonton police say they've cut off a pipeline supplying vulnerable people with illicit drugs including fentanyl following the arrest of a city couple.
-
WestJet adjusts prices, flight schedule amid Yellowknife evacuation efforts
WestJet says it's adjusting prices and adding capacity to help with evacuation efforts in Yellowknife.
Northern Ontario
-
Brampton man charged with abducting 9-year-old in northern Ontario
A 35-year-old man from southern Ontario was arrested in Sault Ste. Marie and charged after allegedly luring and abducting a northern Ontario child.
-
Sudbury's alternative lifestyle community hosts third annual expo
Midnight Manor, a private adult lifestyles club in Greater Sudbury, is hosting its third annual BDSM convention Aug. 19.
-
Trudeau cabinet told to scrap $15B in spending, Anand says cutbacks won't mean job losses
Treasury Board President Anita Anand says the federal government's plan to find more than $15 billion in savings across departments is not expected to result in job losses beyond 'normal attrition or redeployment.'
London
-
Hit-and-run investigation leads to charges
Police said the accused dragged the victim and his bicycle for several meters then fled the scene, making no attempt to stop.
-
Gas line ruptured following collision
The London Fire Department said emergency crews are on scene of a two-vehicle collision at Byron Avenue and Wharncliffe Road.
-
Large police presence in northeast London, Ont.
Police gathered in the area of Pennyroyal Street and Blackwell Boulevard, with a focus on a Pennyroyal Street home.
Winnipeg
-
Both sides returning to bargaining table in Liquor Mart strike
Both sides are heading back to the bargaining table in an attempt to reach a deal in the Liquor Mart strike.
-
Winnipeg firefighters respond to Stradbrook high-rise blaze
A fire at an Osborne Village high-rise apartment building kept the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) busy Thursday evening.
-
'We are here with you': Tax employee union marches in support of landfill search
More voices are joining the increasing calls to search the Prairie Green Landfill for the bodies of two Indigenous women believed to be buried there.
Ottawa
-
O-Train resumes two-track service after emergency track adjustments
Ottawa's light-rail transit system is running full service between Blair and Tunney's Pasture stations on two tracks, after emergency repairs were conducted for "further track adjustments" on the restraining rail on the eastern section of the track.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Aug. 18-20
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
-
Canopy Growth sells former Smiths Falls, Ont. chocolate factory back to Hershey Canada
Canopy Growth Corp. says it has entered into an agreement to sell its Hershey Drive facility in Smiths Falls, Ont. to Hershey for $53 million.
Saskatoon
-
New COVID-19 EG.5 sub-variant detected in Sask.
The new COVID-19 Omicron sub-variant has been identified in Saskatchewan.
-
Saskatoon police explosive unit dispatched to university
Officers from the explosive disposal unit were on the scene at the University of Saskatchewan Thursday afternoon.
-
Soaring prices drive surge in Saskatoon food bank use, community kitchen need
With rising rent, inflation and the cost of groceries, more people in Saskatoon are turning to local food banks and community kitchens.
Vancouver
-
More evacuations expected as thousands remain on alert due to wildfire near West Kelowna, B.C.
Roughly 2,500 people have been ordered to flee their homes and more evacuations are expected as officials remain "gravely concerned" about a wildfire near West Kelowna, B.C.
-
Wildfire in B.C.'s Fraser Canyon triggers evacuations, local state of emergency
Dozens of properties have been evacuated due to a wildfire burning in B.C.'s Fraser Canyon, which has also closed a stretch of Highway 1 and prompted a local state of emergency.
-
Evacuation order issued for 3 mobile home parks near Keremeos, B.C.
Three motorhome parks along Highway 3 in the B.C. Interior have been ordered to evacuate because of a nearby wildfire.
Regina
-
North Regina Little League team falls to Chinese Taipei in first game at World Series
The North Regina Little League team, who are representing Team Canada at the Little League World Series (LLWS), fell to Chinese Taipei in their first game at the event.
-
Two people found dead inside Broadview home, RCMP investigating
RCMP say a 52-year-old man and 54-year-old woman were found dead inside a residence in Broadview Sask. on Wednesday.
-
City of Regina to remove 123-year-old tree, believed to be oldest in Victoria Park
The oldest tree in Regina’s Victoria Park, estimated to be 123-years-old, will be cut down by crews on Sunday.
Vancouver Island
-
Greater Victoria's worst sidewalk crowned
A narrow band of concrete running alongside Lansdowne Road in Saanich has been crowned the worst sidewalk in Greater Victoria.
-
'Weeks, not days': Another B.C. ferry has broken down and is expected to be out of service for a long time
Multiple ferry sailings at two main B.C. terminals are cancelled Thursday due to a series of issues.
-
Additional charges laid against fake nurse Brigitte Cleroux on Vancouver Island
Accused fake nurse Brigitte Cleroux is facing additional charges stemming from her time working in Greater Victoria.