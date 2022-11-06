Tentative agreement reached for Nova Scotia school support workers

Striking school support workers in the Annapolis Valley have reached a tentative agreement.

“After two long days at the bargaining table with the assistance of a Conciliator on Friday and Sunday, the bargaining committee representing striking school support workers in the Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education (AVRCE) reached a tentative agreement with their employer,” a Sunday evening press release from the Nova Scotia Government and General Employees Union (NSGEU) reads.

School support workers in the AVRCE had been on strike since Oct. 24.

No details of the agreement have been shared, but the update comes after two days of bargaining with the help of a conciliator.

Support workers in the South Shore region continue their strike action.