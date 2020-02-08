SACKVILLE, N.B. -- A strike by unionized faculty and librarians at New Brunswick's Mount Allison University is over.

The university posted on its website Saturday that tentative collective agreements between the Mount Allison Faculty Association and Mount Allison University had been reached.

Full and part-time faculty and librarians who took to the picket lines on Monday were returning to work as of Saturday.

Classes and academic programming will resume on Monday, Feb. 10.

About 150 full-time and 60 part-time employees were affected by the strike, which began when the faculty association rejected the university's latest offer last weekend.

The strike was the second at Mount Allison in six years. Faculty walked out for three weeks in early 2014 over workload, salaries, benefits and pensions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2020.