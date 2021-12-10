Tentative collective agreements reached for over 8,000 New Brunswick nurses

FREDERICTON, N.B. -

The provincial government and the union representing New Brunswick nurses have reached a tentative agreement on new contracts.

The deal with more than 8,000 nurses in two bargaining units represented by the New Brunswick Nurses Union follows three days of negotiations this week.

Last week the nurses voted 92 per cent in favour of a strike to back demands for a new contract.

The registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and nurse practitioners have been without a contract since the end of 2018.

Union president Paula Doucet says the union is recommending approval of the new agreements.

Details are being withheld pending ratification.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2021.