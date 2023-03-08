Terence Bay, N.S. man charged after allegedly breaking into woman’s home, sexually assaulting her

A 58-year-old man from Terence Bay, N.S., is facing charges after he allegedly broke into a woman’s home and sexually assaulted her.

Halifax District RCMP responded to a 911 call from Harrie Drive in Terence Bay around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The woman alleged that a man she knew broke into her home and sexually assaulted her while she was sleeping.

She added that she woke up to find the man standing beside her bed and touching her, according to police.

Police say the woman locked herself in a bathroom, which the man was able to break into.

The woman was then able to flee her home and call 911.

Once on scene, officers found the man at a nearby home and he was arrested.

Ian Edward Craig Warner has been charged with:

sexual assault

break and enter and commit

mischief

He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Wednesday.