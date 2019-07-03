

A Cape Breton man diagnosed with terminal lung cancer is living his life-long dream in Toronto this week.

Glen McGean arrived in the city Tuesday with his family and was met by members of the Toronto Blue Jays on the field at Rogers Centre.

The 65-year-old McGean has been given only months to live.

His daughter, Natasha, launched a GoFundMe page on Father's Day in hopes of getting her dad to the city to see his beloved Blue Jays.

The support has been overwhelming.The family has been given free airfare, tickets to three games against the Boston Red Sox, and a week's stay at the Marriott Hotel inside the ballpark.

“They went above and beyond and over the goal to make sure there wasn't anything he didn't get to do while he was up here,” said Natasha McGean. “We are so appreciative.”

The family attended Wednesday night's game, too, and another wish will be granted in the coming days when McGean makes a visit to see his brother, who lives in Ontario. They haven't seen each other in 17 years.