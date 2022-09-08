'Terry would be so happy': Terry Fox’s brother talks the return of in-person run
With the Terry Fox Run returning in person for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Terry’s older brother says participation is at an all-time high.
More than 560 communities and about four million Canadians nationwide are set to take part in the run, which raises money for cancer research, beginning Sept. 18.
“It’s amazing. People are happy, ready to get together and do what we’ve been doing the previous 39 years before the pandemic,” said Fred Fox, who is also the Terry Fox Foundation’s manager of supporter relations.
Fred says the theme of the year’s run — “I’m not a quitter” — is something that “fits Terry perfectly.”
“Terry wasn’t running to become known as a Canadian hero,’’ said Fred. “He wanted to impact research.”
Each year the foundation raises $22-26 million for cancer research, something Fred says “changed the whole face of research in this country.”
Terry Fox was 18 when he was diagnosed with osteogenic sarcoma just above the knee. His leg had to be amputated as a result.
After training, Fox started his cross-country Marathon of Hope in St. John’s, N.L., 42 years ago, on April 12, 1980.
“Today is the day it all begins,” Terry wrote in his journal on the first day of his Marathon for Hope.
“[We] could never imagine what those words would mean 42 years later,” says Fred. “And the impact on lives. We witness it every day through the people we meet.”
Fox ran the marathon on his artificial leg every day for 143 days, with the goal of crossing Canada and raising funds for cancer research.
He kept going until the cancer returned in his lungs, forcing him to stop in Thunder Bay, Ont., on Sept. 1, 1980, after having run 5,373 kilometres.
Fox died of the disease on June 28, 1981, at the age of 22.
To date, over $850 million has been raised for cancer research in Terry’s name through the annual Terry Fox Run, held across Canada and around the world.
Thinking back, Fred says Terry’s “determination” and “selflessness” are what he remembers most about his time running the Marathon for Hope.
“We’ve all been touched by cancer in one way. And Terry would be so happy to know that so many people continue what he started.”
He is encouraging everyone to participate in the run on Sept. 18 by signing up through TerryFox.org
Atlantic Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
A modern monarch: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, has died, the Royal Family announced Thursday. She was 96.
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II has died
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, has died.
LIVE | Watch live: Latest news on Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral
Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and Canada's head of state, has died. She was 96.
Subject of Sask. manhunt dead after going into 'medical distress' following arrest: RCMP
The prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. He subsequently went into medical distress and was later pronounced dead in hospital, according to police.
WATCH LIVE | Liberals to hike GST rebates, help with rent payments in new affordability plan
The federal government intends to temporarily hike GST rebate cheques in a bid to ease some of the hurt of inflation for lower income Canadians.
New refund requirements for cancelled flights take effect today
New refund requirements for commercial flight delays and cancellations are now in effect across Canada.
Wisconsin judge rules against Enbridge on Line 5, but stops short of shutdown
A Wisconsin judge has ruled in favour of an Indigenous band in its dispute with Enbridge over Line 5, but stopped short of shutting down the controversial cross-border pipeline.
Alberta to challenge federal legislation labeling plastic as 'toxic substance'
Jason Kenney says the provincial attorney general has filed notice with the Federal Court of Canada that Alberta will make submissions in a case arguing that the label is unconstitutional.
Steve Bannon charged with money laundering in wall-building scheme
Former U.S. President Donald Trump's longtime ally Steve Bannon surrendered Thursday to face charges in New York alleging he duped donors who gave money to build a wall on the U.S. southern border - a state-level reboot of a federal case that ended with a presidential pardon last year.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II has died
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, has died.
-
A modern monarch: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, has died, the Royal Family announced Thursday. She was 96.
-
Ontario gives Toronto, Ottawa 'strong mayor' powers
Ontario's legislature has passed a bill to give the leaders of Toronto and Ottawa so-called strong mayor powers, which the Progressive Conservative government has pitched as a way to get housing built more quickly.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II has died
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, has died.
-
Alberta to challenge federal legislation labeling plastic as 'toxic substance'
Jason Kenney says the provincial attorney general has filed notice with the Federal Court of Canada that Alberta will make submissions in a case arguing that the label is unconstitutional.
-
New rules to protect airline passengers now in effect
New regulations on refunds for air travellers who have their flights cancelled or delayed have arrived in Canada.
Montreal
-
A modern monarch: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, has died, the Royal Family announced Thursday. She was 96.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II has died
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, has died.
-
Quebec election: Comments linking immigration to violence continue to haunt Legault
Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) Leader François Legault is being accused of revealing his true feelings about newcomers by linking immigration to violence and extremism.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II has died
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, has died.
-
A modern monarch: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, has died, the Royal Family announced Thursday. She was 96.
-
Wind, warmer temperatures trouble firefighting in Jasper National Park
Wind made direct fire suppression too dangerous for firefighters on the ground and in the air in Jasper National Park on Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II has died
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, has died.
-
Next Sudbury city council has $17.7M budget gap to address
As the Oct. 24 municipal election nears, the next mayor and council in Greater Sudbury will have to sharpen their pencils and put on a pot of coffee to avoid a huge tax increase.
-
Sault victim was shot multiple times in early morning attack on Albert Street
The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service says the victim of a shooting Sept. 5 was attacked early in the morning.
London
-
A modern monarch: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, has died, the Royal Family announced Thursday. She was 96.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II has died
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, has died.
-
Cancer victim's 'kind deed' campaign carries on
Heidi Schlumpf could have asked for anything for her birthday last year — she had just been diagnosed with Triple Negative metastasis breast cancer, with a dire prognosis.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II has died
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, has died.
-
A modern monarch: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, has died, the Royal Family announced Thursday. She was 96.
-
IN PICTURES:
IN PICTURES: | A look back at Queen Elizabeth II's visits in Manitoba over the years
Queen Elizabeth II visited Manitoba six times. Her first official visit was as a princess in 1951 – two years before her coronation on June 2, 1953.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II has died
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, has died.
-
LIVE
LIVE | Watch live: Latest news on Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral
Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and Canada's head of state, has died. She was 96.
-
Here are the all the times Queen Elizabeth II has visited Ottawa
Twelve of Queen Elizabeth II's 22 visits to Canada since her accession to the throne have included stops in Ottawa.
Saskatoon
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II has died
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, has died.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | James Smith Cree Nation, Indigenous leaders expected to speak
The leaders of a community rocked by a mass stabbing incident that left 11 dead and 18 injured are expected to speak Thursday morning.
-
Subject of Sask. manhunt dead after going into 'medical distress' following arrest: RCMP
The prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. He subsequently went into medical distress and was later pronounced dead in hospital, according to police.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II has died
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, has died.
-
'Part of the landscape of our lives': B.C. royal expert on the impact of Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, has died at age 96 and a B.C. royal expert says she had an impact on the lives of Canadians, even in the background.
-
A modern monarch: Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96
Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, has died, the Royal Family announced Thursday. She was 96.
Regina
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | James Smith Cree Nation, Indigenous leaders expected to speak
The leaders of a community rocked by a mass stabbing incident that left 11 dead and 18 injured are expected to speak Thursday morning.
-
Subject of Sask. manhunt dead after going into 'medical distress' following arrest: RCMP
The prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon. He subsequently went into medical distress and was later pronounced dead in hospital, according to police.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II has died
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, has died.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Police shut down Saanich road after pedestrian struck by vehicle
First responders were at the scene of a crash involving a car and a female pedestrian near the University of Victoria on Thursday morning. The crash occurred before 9 a.m. at the intersection of Cedar Hill Cross Road and Iona Drive.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Queen Elizabeth II has died
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch and Canadian head of state, has died.
-
NEW
NEW | Seaspan strike targets Esquimalt Graving Dock
A Seaspan labour strike curtailed work at the Esquimalt Graving Dock on Thursday as unionized workers established picket lines at the gates of the dry dock. Negotiations between the Canadian Merchant Service Guild and Seaspan have so far been unsuccessful in establishing a new collective agreement, despite the assistance of federal mediators.