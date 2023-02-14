Test scores dropping for Nova Scotia students

Test scores are in for Nova Scotia students and the results are not good.

“We expected, as a result of COVID-19, there would be an impact on learning,” says Education Minister Becky Druhan.

The numbers show it. In math, from Grades 3 to 10, students performing at or above expectations fell by between 2 and 8 per cent.

Same for English -- reading scores were down between 1 and 5 per cent.

Writing too, except for a small improvement by students in Grade 8, who scored 1 per cent higher.

“What we are seeing is those gaps are so much larger that I would say kids are falling further and further behind,” says Lorelei Burgess, the director of Oxford Learning.

With two years of in-class learning missed because of the pandemic, followed by lengthy illness interruptions once students returned to class, Burgess says there are some students who are three years behind in their education.

“The younger students that we’re seeing from Grade Primary to Grade 4 are struggling with reading and language skills. Some of our older students, we are noticing a greater increase in their need for math support.”

Lauren Maddalena has three children, all under 13. She says the academic struggles they are facing are taking an emotional toll.

“They would always be in tears. They have no confidence because they know they’re behind, they know they can’t do the work but there’s not really any resources in the school system. There are so many kids that are absolutely drowning,” says Maddalena.

Druhan says she’ll be introducing a number of initiatives to help students get back on their feet academically.

“One thing that our educators are incredibly good at doing, and what we do as a system, is to meet students where they are and to support them to be the best they can be regardless of wherever that is,” Druhan says.

Education, like other professions, is struggling with staffing. Druhan tells me there will be a focus on recruiting and retaining teachers as a way to help students improve their academic performance.