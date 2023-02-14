Test scores dropping for Nova Scotia students

File image of a classroom. (Narongchai Hlawprasert/Adobe Stock Photo/CNN) File image of a classroom. (Narongchai Hlawprasert/Adobe Stock Photo/CNN)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island