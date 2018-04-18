

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX - A medical examiner says a Montreal-born yoga instructor who was found dead in her Halifax home had defensive injuries on her hands and fingers.

Dr. Marnie Wood told the 14-member Nova Scotia Supreme Court jury in Halifax at Nicholas Butcher's second-degree murder trial that it appeared an altercation or struggle had occurred at the scene.

Wood testified yesterday that she went to Kristin Johnston's home on March 26, 2016, hours after the 32-year-old woman was found dead.

Wood says she performed an autopsy on Johnston's body the next day.

The examiner said Johnston's death was caused by injuries to her neck that led to a fatal amount of bleeding.

She says the wounds were consistent with a single-edge blade.

The trial has heard that a steak knife was found on the bed next to Johnston's lifeless body.

The jury has heard that Butcher called 911 and told the dispatcher he had killed his girlfriend and tried to kill himself.

Butcher has pleaded not guilty.

The trial continues today.