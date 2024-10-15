ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Thanksgiving weekend rain totals; first snowflakes of the season possible in northern N.B.

    A pedestrian shields herself from the rain with an umbrella while walking downtown in Halifax on Monday, October 30, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese) A pedestrian shields herself from the rain with an umbrella while walking downtown in Halifax on Monday, October 30, 2017. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese)
    Share

    The Thanksgiving weekend weather was punctuated by periods of rainy and windy weather. An October chill is in the air and there may be a few snowflakes early Wednesday morning in northern New Brunswick.

    Thanksgiving rain totals

    Most of the Maritimes experienced a good soaking over the Thanksgiving weekend.

    Rain amounts totalled a general 20 to 50 mm. The rain Monday did include some embedded thunderstorms. Those boosted some localized rain totals into a range of 50 to 70 mm. The thunderstorms occurred mostly near the Bay of Fundy coastline in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and eastern Prince Edward Island.

    Station and volunteer rain reports from over the Thanksgiving weekend.

    Flurries possible in northern New Brunswick

    A trough in the jet stream along with a northwest wind is keeping a chillier band of October air in place for the Maritimes.

    Low temperatures could fall to near 1 degree in parts of northern New Brunswick early Wednesday morning. This happens as some showers are still in the area and there is a chance that those showers could mix with or turn over to flurries.

    Not much, if any, accumulation is expected. A coating to a few centimetres is possible in the more mountainous areas of the northwest of the province – Mount Carleton, as an example.

    As temperatures warm through Wednesday morning any flurries should switch back to showers.

    Hints of some light snow possible overnight into early Wednesday morning in the higher terrain of northwestern New Brunswick.

    Chilly start but sunshine ahead

    Temperatures are running below seasonable to start this week.

    High pressure is expected to build in and remain in place Thursday and into the weekend. Mostly sunny conditions are expected through that stretch of days.

    Temperatures will recover to mid-October averages on Thursday. Temperatures may then climb above seasonable through the weekend and into early next week.

    High pressure builds in for Thursday. Mostly sunny with temperatures starting to recover to near average for mid-October.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News