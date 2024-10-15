Thanksgiving weekend rain totals; first snowflakes of the season possible in northern N.B.

The Thanksgiving weekend weather was punctuated by periods of rainy and windy weather. An October chill is in the air and there may be a few snowflakes early Wednesday morning in northern New Brunswick.

Thanksgiving rain totals

Most of the Maritimes experienced a good soaking over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Rain amounts totalled a general 20 to 50 mm. The rain Monday did include some embedded thunderstorms. Those boosted some localized rain totals into a range of 50 to 70 mm. The thunderstorms occurred mostly near the Bay of Fundy coastline in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and eastern Prince Edward Island.

Station and volunteer rain reports from over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Flurries possible in northern New Brunswick

A trough in the jet stream along with a northwest wind is keeping a chillier band of October air in place for the Maritimes.

Low temperatures could fall to near 1 degree in parts of northern New Brunswick early Wednesday morning. This happens as some showers are still in the area and there is a chance that those showers could mix with or turn over to flurries.

Not much, if any, accumulation is expected. A coating to a few centimetres is possible in the more mountainous areas of the northwest of the province – Mount Carleton, as an example.

As temperatures warm through Wednesday morning any flurries should switch back to showers.

Hints of some light snow possible overnight into early Wednesday morning in the higher terrain of northwestern New Brunswick.

Chilly start but sunshine ahead

Temperatures are running below seasonable to start this week.

High pressure is expected to build in and remain in place Thursday and into the weekend. Mostly sunny conditions are expected through that stretch of days.

Temperatures will recover to mid-October averages on Thursday. Temperatures may then climb above seasonable through the weekend and into early next week.

High pressure builds in for Thursday. Mostly sunny with temperatures starting to recover to near average for mid-October.