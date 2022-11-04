That don’t impress me much: Ticket resellers scoop up Shania Twain tickets
Before online box offices opened at 10 a.m. on Friday, eager fans were stuck in a virtual waiting room.
Shania Twain fan Jeff Flanagan purchased his tickets during Thursday’s presale. He attempted to purchase additional tickets for family the next morning.
“The buffering page is actually still on my laptop and cellphone right now,” he told CTV. “I was [logged] on this morning and they’re still going, so not getting into that at all.”
While some were lucky enough to make it past the virtual waiting room to purchase their tickets, finding seats was a challenge.
This left many fans saying “That don’t impress me much.”
“We decided to get our own groups,” said Sarah MacKinnon. “We thought smaller amount of tickets would mean a greater chance of getting two or three together as opposed to eight or nine. Right away, I just didn’t get any.”
Fans even resorted to looking at tickets in Moncton.
On a ticket resale site, the cost jumped extraordinarily.
“It was like $900 dollars and essentially the [original] tickets that we wanted were about $280 and even that was quite expensive,” said Mary Lee, who attempted to purchase the tickets all morning.
CTV News reached to a ticket resale site. They said the tickets in Moncton have sold out.
Many have taken to social media to voice their complaints. As for those calling in to purchase tickets for Twain’s concert at the Scotiabank Centre, they say their prices will increase depending on the volume of calls they receive.
In a tweet, Ticket Atlantic said that Twain tickets are in very high demand and while they are aware of third part websites selling higher cost tickets, reselling them is not illegal in Nova Scotia.
Twain first performed in the Maritimes in 1993 when she opened for country singer Ricky Van Shelton.
A few months after getting married to Mutt Lang, their collaboration further boosted Twain’s career.
“She went on to sell 20 million albums, the next one after that was 40 millions albums. To think that was brewing when she was here opening for Ricky Van Shelton in 1993, that’s an incredible time in her career.”
Decades later, Twain’s music continues to inspire fans.
“I love her,” MacKinnon said. “I’ve grown up with Shania Twain. I’m in the age range where she was our country idol. It’s sad we won’t be able to see her in Halifax, but we will see where else we can see her.”
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Do Canadians have pay transparency? It's complicated, experts say
Pay transparency has become an increasingly desired asset in the job market as more Canadians want open discussions about their wages. But who really has it?
Canada probes reports China is trying to pay British, Canadian and other fighter pilots to train its air force
Canada's Department of National Defence says it is investigating reports that China has attempted to use lucrative payouts to lure British, Canadian and other former military pilots to train its air force.
Here's what you need to know about the federal government's boosted GST credit payments
The federal government's boosted GST credits have gone out on Friday, and eligible Canadians can expect to see the money in their bank accounts or mailboxes in the coming days if they haven't already. CTVNews.ca explains what you need to know about the enhanced payments.
Canada-wide amoxicillin shortage has pharmacists looking for alternatives
Pharmacists say amoxicillin, a common antibiotic, in formulations safe for children is becoming increasingly hard to stock, with some manufacturers saying they won't be able to supply it again until January 2023.
Quebec court allows removal of breathing tube from comatose child
A Quebec Superior Court judge has ruled that a Montreal children's hospital can permanently remove a breathing tube from a five-year-old who has been in a coma since June.
Mother-daughter art exhibit: Weaving broken bonds
Colourful trade blankets hang on the walls of a Montreal gallery as a striking symbol of beauty emerging from the pain of residential schools and the generations of trauma they inflicted.
Trump ally appears before Mar-a-Lago grand jury: AP source
A close ally of former U.S. president Donald Trump who has said he was present as Trump declassified broad categories of materials has appeared before a federal grand jury after being given immunity for his testimony, according to a person familiar with the matter.
'Freedom Convoy' leader challenged over assertion the protest was never told to leave
'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich insisted she was never directly told to leave Ottawa during last winter's protests, when hundreds of vehicles blocked streets around Parliament Hill as Lich and others called for an end to COVID-19 mandates, even after the Emergencies Act was invoked.
North Preston, N.S., woman fosters 150 children over 40 years
In North Preston, N.S., there's a house where every child is welcome. The door opens up to Viola Cain's heart. Some kids stayed for days, others stayed for years.
Toronto
-
Top moments of Ontario education workers strike on Friday
Ontario's education workers walked off the job despite legislation passed at Queen's Park that made a strike illegal. These are Friday's top moments of the job action.
-
No GO bus service on Monday if drivers go on strike: Metrolinx
Metrolinx says there will be no GO bus service on Monday if thousands of transit workers go on strike.
-
One person dead, another in custody after stabbing in Pickering
One person is dead after being stabbed multiple times in Pickering on Friday night.
Calgary
-
First-degree murder convictions overturned in Calgary quadruple-murder case
A man and a woman who were found guilty of first-degree murder in connection with the death of a man found bound and beaten west of Calgary in 2017 have successfully appealed their conviction over errors during their initial trial.
-
Lich accused of 'selective' memory, MacKenzie testifies: Highlights from Friday's convoy commission testimony
Rounding out this week's public hearings as part of the Public Order Emergency Commission was prominent 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich's cross-examination, testimony from a pair of protest participants, Diagolon's Jeremy MacKenzie, and former RCMP officer Daniel Bulford. Here are the highlights.
-
Battle for Brooks-Medicine Hat to be decided Tuesday with premier taking on four
In just a few days' time, we'll find out whether the top politician in the province will have a place to sit in legislature.
Montreal
-
Quebec court allows removal of breathing tube from comatose child
A Quebec Superior Court judge has ruled that a Montreal children's hospital can permanently remove a breathing tube from a five-year-old who has been in a coma since June.
-
Montreal police investigating 28 vehicle fires since Wednesday night
The Montreal fire service says 12 vehicles were on fire Friday morning in Lachine in yet another case of suspected arson this week in the city.
-
Police conduct questioned after video shows officers detaining man during vehicle investigation
A video showing Montreal police detaining a man during an investigation into a potentially-stolen vehicle Thursday is drawing questions on officer conduct. The video begins with the man and the two officers standing in a parking lot beside the vehicle. The man, who has his hands cuffed behind him, is demanding police explain why he was stopped.
Edmonton
-
2 children critically hurt, 3 others taken to hospital after crash between school bus, truck west of Edmonton
Two boys sustained critical, life-threatening injuries in a crash involving a school bus and flatbed truck in Spruce Grove, west of Edmonton, Friday morning.
-
Here comes another snow and wind storm
Snow, gusty wind and then an arctic blast are on tap for central and northern Alberta this weekend. Edmonton and area will see most of its snowfall overnight Friday into early Saturday morning. By midday or early Saturday afternoon, the snow should move off to the ESE.
-
Alberta MP headlining 'Trudeau Must Go' convoy to downtown Edmonton: organizer
Another convoy is headed to the Alberta Legislature, this one bookended by a rally on the outskirts of Edmonton and one in the city centre.
Northern Ontario
-
Education support staff hit the picket lines in northern Ontario
Education support workers across northern Ontario joined their union counterparts across the province in protesting legislation from the provincial government banning strikes and imposing a contract on thousands of staff across Ontario.
-
International students take to the ice in Sault Ste. Marie
Newcomers to Canada got a special welcome-to-Canada moment Friday in the Sault when they received skating lessons.
-
NORCAT celebrates Timmins expansion as demand for training grows
Northern health and safety training school NORCAT is celebrating another expansion of its Timmins operations, in response to increasing demand for mining industry training.
London
-
'Do you want to die?': Injured London man regrets getting involved after witnessing property crime
A London man says he’ll think twice about getting involved next time he sees a crime being committed. He told CTV News he ended up taking a hatchet to the head when he tried to stop someone suspected of smashing a glass door.
-
Cyclist involved in collision with transport truck near Hensall
A cyclist from Bluewater is recovering in hospital after being involved in crash with a transport truck, according to police.
-
'It's a house to me': City drops zoning bylaw dispute with church helping homeless
After giving the Ark Aid Street Mission a deadline to either comply with a zoning by-law or move its services elsewhere, the city of London has agreed to drop the dispute.
Winnipeg
-
Provincial board’s decision to quash high-density housing complex has Winnipeg’s mayor concerned
A 55-and-over housing complex approved by Winnipeg city council last winter has been overturned by the Manitoba Municipal Board.
-
Province wants to waive fishing license fees for veterans and seniors
The Manitoba government wants to make fishing licences free for active military members, veterans and seniors through changes to the Fisheries Act.
-
The housing options available that meet the average price in Winnipeg
The real estate market is starting to balance out in Winnipeg according to the latest numbers from the Winnipeg Regional Real Estate Board. For those who may be looking to buy a home, CTV News Winnipeg has compiled a list of some homes throughout the city that are available.
Ottawa
-
Education workers, parents hit the picket lines as CUPE's 'political protest' closes some Ottawa schools
As education workers and their supporters walked the picket lines at five locations across Ottawa on day one of a "political protest", the union warned the job action would continue into next week if the government does not return to the bargaining table.
-
Ottawa Senators confirm NHL club is for sale
The Ottawa Senators confirm the club is for sale, and says the condition of any sale is that it remains in Ottawa.
-
Two people facing charges in December 2021 shooting death of Ottawa teen
Ottawa police say John Ndayishimiye died in a shooting at a home on Elmira Drive, between Iris Street the Queensway, on Dec. 6.
Saskatoon
-
Winter storm expected to hit Saskatoon
Heavy snowfall, strong winds, and blowing snow are expected to hit Saskatoon on Saturday.
-
'Symphony of viruses': physicians, schools see increase in illnesses
Melanie Laine has seen a growing trend at her childrens' school in Hanley.
-
No injuries after pile-up in Saskatoon
No one was seriously injured following a multi-vehicle pile up Friday morning, according to police.
Vancouver
-
BC Children's Hospital seeing up to 150 emergency department visits per day
BC Children's Hospital has confirmed it's seeing more visits to the emergency department, averaging up to 150 per day. This comes as the hospital prepares for an influx of patients during the upcoming flu season.
-
Polarizing ‘Vancouver Is Dying’ documentary amasses 2 million views
Aaron Gunn’s hour-long "Vancouver is Dying" documentary is part of a series titled Politics Explained. The film explores issues including crime, homelessness and the overdose crisis.
-
Police ID 2 of the 'top 10' suspects from riot at cancelled Lil Baby show in Vancouver
Vancouver police say they have identified two of their "top 10" suspects from September's riot at a music festival at the PNE.
Regina
-
EMS union calling out SHA for incorrect statement on ambulance staffing levels
The union representing paramedics is calling for more support from the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), after it provided incorrect information about EMS staffing levels last week.
-
Here's who will be taking the stage during the Grey Cup Halftime Show
CFL fans can expect to see Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line, Jordan Davis, and Josh Ross perform at this year’s Grey Cup Halftime Show.
-
Former students of Sask. convent school look to launch class-action lawsuit
Survivors of the Montmartre Sacred Heart Convent are preparing to launch a class-action lawsuit for the alleged sexual, physical and emotional abuse they experienced as students.
Vancouver Island
-
Stew Young looks back on 30 years as Langford Mayor
One of the longest-serving mayors on Vancouver Island received a round of applause on his last day in office on Friday. Outgoing Langford Mayor Stew Young held the position for 30 years, from 1992 to 2022.
-
Victoria woman hospitalized after being attacked with pepper spray
Victoria police say a man has been arrested and another suspect is still being sought after a woman was attacked with pepper-spray on Wednesday evening.
-
Saanich union workers reach contract agreement with municipality
About 1,200 unionized workers in Saanich, B.C., have agreed on a new contract with the municipality, which will be in effect until the end of 2024.