That’s how we roll: Roller-skating see resurgence with younger generation

At the Coffin Skate Shop in Halifax, the overall theme is retro roller-skating.

Owner Stephanie Coffin says roller-skating is forever linked with smooth moves, bright colours and funky music.

“There are songs that go on that when you hear them your body can’t help move,” said Coffin.

Roller-skating is enjoying a resurgence. Coffin maintains the activity has always had a high level of popularity going back more than a century.

“There is definitely a demographic of people who come in and they remember doing that and that nostalgia aspect,” said Coffin, who adds today’s younger generation has also fallen in love with roller-skating and is participating in huge numbers.

“It is a lot more people who are looking for a physical activity," said Coffin.

Roger Bosch calls himself the 'king of the oval.' He’s been rolling on eight wheels for more than 50 years.

“Since I was about eight or 10 years old,” said Bosch.

Every time he goes roller-skating, it connects Bosch with his favourite music dating back to the 1970s. As much as he enjoys having fun on eight wheels, Bosch said there is one lingering problem

“There is no real place to go," said Bosch. "We have been trying to look around for an indoor arena all year round.”

The abandoned Gray Arena in Dartmouth appears to be a possible solution. Coffin’s skate shop has a Roller Night planned for April 2 at the venue.

“We do plan to use it more in the future," said Coffin. "Depending on how this event goes, because it’s a new venue for us.”

Coffin said the event is on track to sell out.