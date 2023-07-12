‘That's not the time to learn that’: Family frustrated over burial of a loved one

Audrey McKinley was supposed to, one day, rest beside her husband in a family plot at a cemetery in Harvey, New Brunswick.

After losing his battle with cancer in April, Carl McKinley was buried at Bay View Cemetery on June 4.

The day of the burial, the family noticed that Carl's remains had been put on the right side of the plot, not the left where he was supposed to be.

Carl's name is on the left side of the head stone with Audrey's on the right.

“Because my emotions were pretty high at first I didn’t notice,” said Kellye Torppa, Carl’s stepdaughter.

Audrey McKinley expressed her frustration to CTV News during a visit to the cemetery on Monday.

“We had to find this out on our own and at the time of a funeral, and that's not the time to learn that stuff,” said McKinley.

There were other issues as well.

The family said they were told they couldn’t write on the back of the headstone and the monument couldn’t be moved.

The family also insists the cemetery wouldn’t move Carl’s casket over so that it would be under his name.

After almost a month of trying to work out a solution with the cemetery's board of directors, the family had Carl's casket moved to River View Cemetery in Edgetts Landing, about 25 minutes away.

Torppa is frustrated and angry with what she says was a lack of cooperation even though the plot had been pre-purchased years ago.

“I had a really hard time. I struggled with moving him because I don't think that once you bury your loved one you should have to dig them up and put them somewhere else,” said Torppa.

McKinley chose not to be present when the casket was moved from one Albert County burial ground to another.

“I didn't want to be there during the moving of it so I went after it was done,” said McKinley.

When reached by phone, the president and spokesperson for Bay View Cemetery wouldn't comment on the family's claims.

Torppa stressed her stepfather was not laid to rest in the right spot, and that’s not what he would have wanted.

“I don’t want this to ever happen again,” said Torppa, hoping other families will ask questions before loved ones are laid to rest.

She said Carl knew he was dying, and everything had been pre-planned.

“That stone’s been there for some time. For months and months and months,” said Torppa.

More work is being done on the McKinley headstone, and it will soon be placed at the River View Cemetery where Carl is now resting peacefully.

