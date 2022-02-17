'That was a huge win': Family and friends celebrate Nova Scotia players' Olympic gold in hockey

Canada’s women’s hockey team is golden again, after beating the United States 3 – 2 in the Olympic final.

Beijing is forward Blayre Turnbull’s second Olympics. The Stellarton, N.S. player was also on the on the squad that lost 3 – 2 in a shootout to the Americans four years ago in PyeongChang.

“I was there in 2018 and still not over that one, I don’t think any of them are, but this one makes it a lot better,” said Ron Turnbull, Blayre Turnbull’s father.

Rob Turnbull has been in contact with his daughter since the gold medal game. He says the victory brings a sense of relief, as all their hard work paid off.

“I mean they dedicated their whole life to it for four years and that was a huge win,” said Ron Turnbull.

Blayre Turnbull wasn’t the only Nova Scotian on the squad, she was joined by Halifax’s Jill Saulnier.

Both players had friends and family back home who were filled with emotion as the gold medals were placed around their necks.

“First of all, I just want to congratulate the whole team and all of Canada. We're so thrilled at home,” said Christine Brennan, Saulnier’s mother.

“We all went to my sister Sherry’s in Stellarton and all of the aunts and uncles and cousins who are living here in Pictou County were there. It was great, it was nice to watch the game with them,” said Ron Turnbull.

The team went undefeated in the tournament and rewrote the women's Olympic hockey record book in several categories.

“Nova Scotia really punches above its weight in hockey. When you think about even the NHL, but in women's hockey now too,” said Christina Lamey, president of the Cape Breton Blizzard Female Hockey Association.

Both Saulnier and Turnbull attended a summer camp in Membertou, N.S. a few years ago and shared a special connection with the girls who particpated.

“It's super inspiring to see. Especially Jill and Blayre coming from Nova Scotia, it's really inspiring,” said Meaghan Muise, a minor hockey player.