The 61st Annual Christmas Daddies Telethon raises more than $559,000 for children in need

The 61st annual Christmas Daddies Telethon continued its proud Maritime tradition, raising money for children in need on Saturday.

With the help of many generous donors, the telethon raised more than $559,000 by the end of the broadcast at 6 p.m. Saturday, with a promise of more to come before donations close on Monday.

Roxanne Robinson is the executive director of Christmas Daddies. She said the telethon is a beloved tradition at CTV.

“Having these donations coming in like they are today, it means so much to all of us,” Robinson said.

The broadcast was kicked off by CTV’s Steve Murphy and Paul Hollingsworth in Halifax at 11 a.m. They were joined by co-hosts in Fredericton, Charlottetown and Cape Breton with appearances from CTV Atlantic staff supporting them throughout the day from locations around the Maritimes. Cape Breton was celebrating its own Christmas Daddies anniversary. Saturday marked its 50th year participating in the fundraiser.

Audiences tuned in to watch featured entertainment from talented performers throughout the show while volunteers took donations. Phones were quiet when the telethon opened, but it didn’t last. By 3 p.m., just a little less than halfway through the show, the grand total already exceeded $229,000.

Robinson said it was an honour to be loved and supported by the donors, volunteers and performers. She said the production is a huge volunteer effort that welcomes newcomers every year and serves as a reunion for those who’ve been making Christmas Daddies happen for years or even decades.

Sue Beck has volunteered with Christmas Daddies for more than 18 years. She said her son, who’s been part of Christmas Daddies for more than ten years, first participated when he was five months old.

“We do it for the kids,” Beck said. “My mom was a single mother of six so we were recipients. We used Christmas Daddies a lot.” She said she remembers Maritime families, like hers, who decorated their Christmas trees while watching the telethon.

David Ehler is retired from CTV, but like a lot of former employees, he comes back to volunteer for the telethon.

“Christmas doesn’t start until Christmas Daddies,” Ehler said.

In addition to donations, the telethon sold 50/50 tickets and offered viewers the chance to bid on donated auction items to raise money. The items on the auction block included clothing, crafts, collectibles and several unique dining and travel experiences. The big ticket item this year was the navy diver’s helmet that went to Shenanigan’s Campground in Georgefield, N.S., for $8,000.

The winner of the 50/50 draw for each Maritime province will be announced Wednesday.

For those who would still like to support Christmas Daddies but were unable to donate during the telethon, pledges can be made by credit card, PayPal or e-transfer. Pledges can also be made at a Credit Union.

Donors can also prepare for 2025 by purchasing a Christmas Daddies Calendar from a Giant Tiger location in the Maritimes with proceeds from sales supporting children in Maritime communities.

CTV donates airtime for the Christmas Daddies Telethon. The event is produced by CTV and Bellmedia staff alongside family and friends.

Robinson said the telethon is a yearlong effort. She and her team started making plans for the 2025 telethon during the broadcast.

“It’s just a great day for the kids all across the Maritimes,” Robinson said.