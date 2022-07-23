The Big Potato goes from tattered tater to sophisticated spud in N.B. town
The Big Potato goes from tattered tater to sophisticated spud in N.B. town
Maugerville’s Big Potato attracted a lot of spect-taters Saturday as it was unveiled following a major renovation.
The iconic statue, situated in the small New Brunswick town, went from a tattered tater to a sophisticated spud.
"I think it really matters to the farming community and I hope it's going to be something that lasts,” said Michelle O’Neill of Silver Valley Farms, owner of the Big Potato.
New owners of the farm raised $10,000 on GoFundMe to keep the potato from being mashed as its concrete was chipping away after standing more than 50 years.
But it was not without challenges.
"Albert Deveaux was supposed to come out and do the restoration,” said Daniel Boudreau, owner of Silver Valley Farms. Deveaux unfortunately passed away before he was able to restore the statue.
“That left us scrambling looking for another contractor,” Boudreau said. That’s where Leon Daigle came in.
For Daigle, it was his first time doing this sort of masonry repair.
"It's all related with masonry,” he said. “It's what we do with restoration and stuff.”
Wayne Ferris, who stopped by the unveiling of the Big Potato, says preserving the statue is the right move.
“It’s a part of the community. It's been here for years and I think it's a great idea that they did that,” said Farris.
The unveiling of the Big Potato comes after the community banded together to keep their iconic top-hatted tater from being mashed.
"I'm very excited about it,” said Kimberly Day, a lifelong resident of Maugerville. “I was born in 1969, the year he was built, and the idea of losing the figure here in Maugerville was so overwhelming. I'm so glad that they were able to rebuild it.”
The potato was first installed by Winston Brommel. It was built out of rebar and mesh and concrete, and commissioned by Karl Harvey.
"Every time we passed by it, we'd say, ‘Look! There’s the Big Potato!’ and it would put a smile on our faces,” said Alfred Vinneau, who donated to the GoFundMe campaign for the repair.
“That’s an icon that's been here forever,” he said. “I'm glad that people donated for that. It's not just part of the farm here, it's part of the whole community.”
Once the Harvey family's farm, now owned by Silver Valley, the Harvey’s are thrilled to see the Big Potato's legacy carry on for generations.
“It was getting in pretty bad shape. Danny did a great job of getting it organized and getting it fixed up,” said Buzz Harvey, former owner of the Big Potato.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Rogers unable to switch customers to Bell, Telus, despite competing carrier offers
Rogers Communications Inc. was unable to switch customers to competing carriers during the unprecedented service outage earlier this month despite offers of assistance from Bell and Telus, the company said in a document released late Friday.
Residential school survivors in Kamloops feel hopeful, despite the Pope skipping their community
During his historic trip to Canada, Pope Francis will visit several significant sites, but there are other important locations being omitted such as the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.
What to know about Pope Francis' visit to Canada
Pope Francis is set to embark on a visit to Canada Sunday, where he is expected to apologize for the Roman Catholic Church's role in the residential school system. CTVNews.ca has what you need to know about the Pope's six-day tour in Canada.
'Slow roll' protest arrives in Ottawa to support Dutch farmers
Ottawa police and Bylaw Services have set up a temporary no-stopping zone in downtown Ottawa today; warning vehicles stopping and parking in the area will be ticketed and towed.
Tootoo, Upshall speak out on allegations of sexual assault involving 2003 world junior team
Jordin Tootoo is the third member of Canada's 2003 men's world junior hockey team to deny any involvement in an alleged group sexual assault, while Scottie Upshall says he supports an investigation.
WHO declares monkeypox a global emergency; Canada confirms 681 cases
The chief of the World Health Organization said the expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries is an 'extraordinary' situation that now qualifies as a global emergency, a declaration Saturday that could spur further investment in treating the once-rare disease and worsen the scramble for scarce vaccines.
Human activity likely triggers extreme heat waves, study says
While a scorching heat wave grips parts of the Northern hemisphere, a new study suggests human activity increases the likelihood of these extreme weather events.
Unpaid household childhood chores linked to lower wages for women in U.K. study
A recent study on childhood poverty in certain countries found unpaid household chores during childhood can lead to young women being paid less.
Pope's Canadian tour signals a rethink of Catholic Church's missionary legacy
Pope Francis' trip to Canada to apologize for the horrors of church-run Indigenous residential schools marks a radical rethink of the Catholic Church's missionary legacy, spurred on by the first pope from the Americas and the discovery of hundreds of probable graves at the school sites.
Toronto
-
Man seriously injured after stabbing in Toronto bar
A man is in serious condition after he was stabbed in a bar along Toronto’s Danforth Avenue on Saturday evening.
-
Shooting at Vaughan, Ont. nightclub leaves two people dead: police
Two men are dead and a woman is in hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in Vaughan, Ont. early Saturday morning.
-
Vaughan teenager, 17, charged in fatal stabbing outside Toronto lounge
A 17-year-old Vaughan boy is facing charges in connection with the stabbing death of an 18-year-old man outside a Toronto lounge earlier this month.
Calgary
-
First Tsuut’ina pow wow since pandemic, celebrates Indigenous culture on eve of Papal visit to Alberta
Thousands gathered for the Tsuut'ina Pow Wow on First Nation land southwest of Calgary over the weekend for the first time since 2019, and just before the Roman Catholic Pope visits Alberta.
-
Treliving says Tkachuk trade had 'nothing to do' with losing Gaudreau
Calgary Flames GM Brad Treliving says Friday's blockbuster trade that saw forward Matthew Tkachuk sent to Florida had "nothing to do" with the recent departure of linemate Johnny Gaudreau.
-
UCP to host 1st leadership debate in Medicine Hat on Wednesday
Alberta's United Conservative Party will host its first official leadership debate in Medicine Hat on Wednesday.
Montreal
-
Super Aqua Club north of Montreal closed Saturday after 14-year-old girl drowns
The Super Aqua Club in Pointe-Calumet, north of Montreal, is closed on Saturday, the day after a 14-year-old girl drowned in the water park facilities.
-
Tourists among those getting monkeypox shots in Montreal as global emergency declared
Tourists are among those lining up to get monkeypox vaccines in Montreal as the World Health Organization declares the virus a global health emergency.
-
'Nowhere to go': Advocates weary as Montreal seeks worker to help clear homeless encampments
Advocates are sounding the alarm after Montreal published a job posting for a liaison officer charged with evicting unhoused people from downtown encampments.
Edmonton
-
Some Edmonton area gas stations drop prices after Kenney asks for price fixing probe
The price of gas decreased at a few Edmonton area gas stations Saturday, a day after Premier Jason Kenney said he would ask Canada's competition bureau to investigate potential gas price fixing in the province.
-
Edmonton triathlete takes to hometown streets in first-ever PTO Canadian Open
The triathlon world has its eyes fixed on Edmonton this weekend, as top athletes race through the city in the first-ever Professional Triathletes Organization Canadian Open.
-
Arson destroys 1 home, damages 2 others in Sherwood Park
An overnight fire that destroyed one home and damaged two others in a new Sherwood Park residential development was intentionally set, police say.
Northern Ontario
-
Nearly 100 paddlers go trek from Trout Lake in North Bay to Mattawa
Plenty of canoes, kayaks, and paddle boards took part in the 64km race Saturday morning.
-
Complex feelings stirred by prospect of forgiveness among residential school survivors
Residential school survivor Rod Alexis remembers his late father telling him: “Son, I don't know how to be a parent.”
-
Great Northern Ontario Roadshow stops in Sudbury
The Great Northern Ontario Roadshow was an idea that came about at the beginning of the pandemic.
London
-
Woman found deceased in Big Otter Creek in Port Burwell, Ont.
A woman is dead after being found in Big Otter Creek in Port Burwell, Ont. Friday
-
MLHU holds Monkey Pox vaccination clinic at Pride London Festival
When a Monkey Pox vaccination clinic opened at Victoria Park Saturday, the line quickly grew to nearly 50 people
-
Bicyclists ride from Grand Bend to London to raise money for MS
Hundreds of cyclists hit the road Saturday morning to ride from Grand Bend to London as a part of the Annual Bike Ride for Multiple Sclerosis
Winnipeg
-
'It was coming in so fast': Teulon residents working to cleanup flood damage
Days later, large parts of Teulon, Man. are still underwater after a severe thunderstorm pelted the town with water.
-
Police watchdog investigating after man dies in RCMP-related incident
A 38-year-old man from Prairie Lakes, Man. is dead after a conflict with RCMP on his property Friday night.
-
Anime convention returns after two-year absence
Hundreds of anime fans returned to downtown Winnipeg this weekend as Ai-Kon took place at the RBC Convention Centre for the first time in two years.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo pulls O-Train vehicles out of service for inspection after wheel hub failure on train
OC Transpo pulled all O-Train vehicles that have travelled more than 175,000 kilometres out of service for additional inspections this weekend after a failure was discovered in one of the wheel hub assemblies on a train.
-
Kingston, Ont. couple frustrated with five-hour flight delay at Toronto's Pearson Airport
A Kingston, Ont. couple celebrating their 25th anniversary had their dream vacation turn into a nightmare, after they were left stranded on the tarmac for five hours at Toronto's Pearson International Airport.
-
'Slow roll' protest arrives in Ottawa to support Dutch farmers
Ottawa police and Bylaw Services have set up a temporary no-stopping zone in downtown Ottawa today; warning vehicles stopping and parking in the area will be ticketed and towed.
Saskatoon
-
Water-skiers descend on Saskatoon for Western championships
Blake Lamontagne never imagined he'd become a world class athlete. At least not in water skiing and especially not after he joined the sport when he was 24 years old after a friend practically dragged him to a body of water to try the sport out.
-
'It’s just you and Mother Nature': Sask. storm chasers share their experience
Saskatchewan is the ‘Land of Living Skies’ and while everyone loves to take a photo of some nice clouds, storm chasers take it to a whole different level.
-
Saskatoon police investigate fatal motorcycle accident
Saskatoon Police are investigating after a single vehicle collision left a 53-year-old dead early Saturday morning.
Vancouver
-
Suspect images released in hunt for escaped murder suspect were stock photos, RCMP confirm
As Mounties in British Columbia continue their search for an escaped murder suspect, they are clarifying that photos released of two alleged accomplices were actually stock photos.
-
Metro Vancouver gas prices dip to lowest point in months
After an overnight price drop, the cost of filling your tank in Metro Vancouver is now the cheapest it’s been since April.
-
B.C. double homicide suspect's vehicle found, manhunt ongoing, investigators say
Homicide investigators say they have located a vehicle associated with Eric John Shestalo, the man suspected of a triple shooting in Chilliwack on Thursday that left two women dead.
Regina
-
Top things you can plant late summer
If you’re thinking about starting a garden this year, it’s not too late to get some things in the ground.
-
Roughriders sign wide receiver Jester Weah
The Saskatchewan Roughriders signed receiver Jester Weah on Saturday.
-
2 Regina teenagers charged with weapons offence
Two teenage boys are facing weapons charges following an incident in Regina on Friday night.
Vancouver Island
-
BC Ferries cancels more weekend sailings
BC Ferries cancelled several more sailings on Saturday due to limited crew availability.
-
Story of love and sacrifice connected to viral Ducknana statue
The surreal statues, which have duck heads attached to banana bodies, have inspired countless comments, store sell-outs, and a Ducknana meet and greet at a local park.
-
Victoria celebrates 9-millionth cruise ship passenger
The Greater Victoria Harbour Authority (GVHA) marked a significant milestone for the local tourism industry Friday as they celebrated the city's nine-millionth cruise ship visitor.