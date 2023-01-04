'The biggest rivalry': Bedard, Canada set for world junior semifinal against U.S.
Brandt Clarke was a month short of his sixth birthday.
The moment, however, remains etched in his memory.
John Tavares scored a dramatic hat trick for Canada against the United States in a wild 7-4 victory on New Year's Eve at the 2009 world junior hockey championship in Ottawa.
Clarke and his family were in the building -- hanging off every shot, save and hit from the stands.
"The electricity in the building," he said of what still resonates some 14 years later. "The red jerseys all the way to the top ... 20,000 people, winning the game against the Americans.
"It's unmatchable."
With another mouth-watering instalment of the bitter rivalry set for Wednesday thanks to Connor Bedard's overtime heroics for Canada in the quarterfinals, Clarke is confident his teammate and the country's best player -- just like Tavares that frigid night in the nation's capital -- will rise to the occasion.
"I don't expect him to take any steps back," the Los Angeles Kings defenceman said following Tuesday's brief practice. "All I've seen so far is him take steps forward. Even when it's hard to imagine him still being able to take steps forward, he's done it.
"I don't think that'll change."
Bedard has not only changed a couple lines in record books at the men's under-20 tournament.
He's torn it to shreds.
The presumptive first pick at the 2023 NHL draft set five national or tournament marks early in Monday's triumph against Slovakia before a breathtaking solo effort in OT nearly blew the roof off a frothing Scotiabank Centre.
Bedard has registered the most goals (16) and points (34) all-time by a Canadian at the tournament. He's also set the national record for points (21) and assists (13) at a single event, and has the most points ever by a player under age 18 from any country.
But for all the accolades, the 17-year-old North Vancouver, B.C., native has made a habit of quickly turning the page.
His headline-grabbing performance in the quarterfinals was no different.
"That's really incredible for him to be able shut out or ignore all the media and how much attention he's getting," Canadian goaltender Thomas Milic said. "He's a team-first guy. A quote I like is, 'A rising tide lifts all boats.' Us having team success is contributing to him and everyone else."
"He doesn't sit there and dwell on the biggest goal of the tournament," Canadian head coach Dennis Williams added of Bedard, who didn't speak to reporters Tuesday. "You wouldn't have known that after the game -- his focus was already on to the next challenge."
That comes Wednesday in the latest clash of the sport's North American powers.
"Every kid's dream," said U.S. forward and Winnipeg Jets prospect Rutger McGroarty. "Playing in a barn like this against your rival, it'll be a fun one.
"It just gets us juiced up to see that atmosphere, see how crazy it's going to be."
Whether it's the Olympics, world juniors, world championships or any other level, extra motivation isn't necessary when the countries hit the ice.
"Don't think we need to go in as coaches and get the room going," Williams said. "If anything, we've got to calm them down."
Tavares, Sidney Crosby, Joe Sakic, Haley Wickenheiser, Marie-Philip Poulin and many others have risen to the occasion in similar moments.
This Canadian iteration is hoping for the same.
"All of us dreamed of this as kids," said winger Brennan Othmann. "This is the game, this is the moment."
"The biggest rivalry," added forward and Ottawa Senators prospect Zach Ostapchuk. "And for us, personally, it's, big. It'll be really exciting."
For all the points Bedard has put up, the Americans are also dangerous, especially the top line of Logan Cooley, Jimmy Snuggerud and Cutter Gauthier, who sit second, third and fifth in tournament scoring.
"Skilled guys," said Canadian centre Logan Stankoven, who plays alongside Bedard and is No. 4 in the points race. "They strike fast and quick."
Taking the body will be a big part of Canada's mindset against the Americans, including trying to make life difficult for their undersized defence corps.
"They don't like the physical play," Clarke said.
For all the drama Monday, one area where the Canadians will look to improve is faceoffs after a success rate of just 45 per cent.
"We're chasing the game too much there," Williams said. "We were going to position before possession."
Canada lost to the U.S. in the final of the 2021 tournament in the COVID-19 bubble in Edmonton in the countries' last meeting at the world juniors.
"Super special," Milic said. "These are games I loved watching growing up. We're pretty fortunate to be able to be in this position to play in one and really have a big battle for our country."
Canada got to this point thanks to another spectacular performance from Bedard, who dropped to one knee for his own version of the "heartbreaker" celebration made famous by U.S. great Patrick Kane after scoring the winner against the Slovaks.
"That was pretty cool," Clarke said. "Especially in a big setting like that. The whole building's going crazy, the whole building's chanting 'M-V-P' for him.
"That's what he's been doing all tournament -- just breaking hearts."
Bedard and Canada will look to do the same against the Americans.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2023.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What we know about Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 spreading across the U.S.
The new Omicron subvariant suddenly making up 40 per cent of cases in the U.S. may be better at evading antibodies than previous variants, according to some experts.
WATCH LIVE | Funeral underway in Barrie today for slain OPP officer
A public funeral procession is underway for an Ontario Provincial Police officer who was shot in an ambush attack last week.
'Time on their side': Tips on buying and selling a home in 2023
Even with a much cooler housing market, 2023 may still present opportunities for both buyers and sellers in Canada, one real estate broker says.
No foul play in Jeremy Renner's snow tractor injury: sheriff
The serious injuries actor Jeremy Renner suffered while using a snow tractor to free a snowbound motorist on a private mountain road near Lake Tahoe appear to be a 'tragic accident,' the sheriff in Reno said Tuesday.
Former Colorado funeral home owner sentenced to 20 years for selling body parts
A former Colorado funeral home owner was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison on Tuesday for defrauding relatives of the dead by dissecting 560 corpses and selling body parts without permission.
McCarthy's bid for U.S. House speaker to continue, Trump urges support
U.S. House Republicans will open the second day of the new Congress much like the first -- with leader Kevin McCarthy trying to become House speaker despite losing in multiple rounds of voting that threw the new GOP majority into chaos.
'A very unique thing': This ski lift at a B.C. resort is completely encased in ice
A ski lift at a B.C. resort is completely encased in ice after back-to-back storms over the Christmas holiday, and crews have now begun the difficult task of manually chipping it all away.
Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after driving off California cliff
The driver of a car that plunged off a cliff in Northern California, seriously wounding two children and a second adult after the 76-metre drop, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, the California Highway Patrol said Tuesday.
CNN Exclusive: A single Iranian attack drone found to contain parts from more than a dozen U.S. companies
Parts made by more than a dozen U.S. and Western companies -- including one in Canada -- were found inside a single Iranian drone downed in Ukraine last fall, according to a Ukrainian intelligence assessment obtained exclusively by CNN.
Toronto
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Funeral underway in Barrie today for slain OPP officer
A public funeral procession is underway for an Ontario Provincial Police officer who was shot in an ambush attack last week.
-
Teenager arrested at Pearson Airport in death of 38-year-old woman in Hamilton, Ont.
A 16-year-old was arrested at Toronto Pearson International Airport in connection with the November death of a 38-year-old woman in Hamilton, Ont., officials say.
-
Man pushed onto subway tracks after argument at Toronto’s busiest station
One person is facing an assault charge after an argument at Toronto’s busiest subway station led to one man pushing another onto the tracks Tuesday evening, Toronto police say.
Calgary
-
Man sent to hospital after shooting in Calgary's University District
Calgary police are investigating a shooting in the 4100 block of University Avenue N.W. that sent one man to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
-
Victim of deadly New Year's Day shooting identified
Stallone Musqua had only recently moved to Calgary for a fresh start.
-
Calgary senior missing, police look to public for help
Calgary police are asking for help finding a missing senior.
Montreal
-
25 years later: Quebec remembers ice storm that plunged province into darkness
Twenty-five years after the devastating Quebec ice storms in 1998, some still get nervous when the lights flicker, as they remember the weeks they were left in the dark and cold.
-
2023: A risky year for the Legault government
The year ahead could be a fateful one for the Legault government. With the risk of a recession, tough choices are emerging, and pressure on François Legault could increase. Will his approval rating hold up like a Teflon that nothing sticks to, or will the wear and tear of power take its toll?
-
Indigenous burlesque performer from Quebec named #2 in the world
Burlesque performer Lauren Ashley Jiles, known as Lou Lou la Duchesse de Riere, grew up in Kahnawake, Que., and was just named the second most important performer in the world.
Edmonton
-
'Exceptionally violent weekend' with multiple weapon incidents stretching resources: EPS
The Edmonton Police Service says the first weekend of the new year was "marked by violence," stretching resources to run multiple investigations.
-
Canada marks first National Ribbon Skirt Day
Today marks Canada's first National Ribbon Skirt Day after Manitoba Sen. Mary Jane McCallum's bill to recognize the day every Jan. 4 passed in Parliament late last year.
-
What we know about Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 spreading across the U.S.
The new Omicron subvariant suddenly making up 40 per cent of cases in the U.S. may be better at evading antibodies than previous variants, according to some experts.
Northern Ontario
-
Kirkland Lake family wins Timmins hospital 50-50
A family from Kirkland Lake is starting the new year off with a thrill, winning more than half a million dollars in the monthly Timmins and District Hospital Foundation 50-50 draw.
-
'The biggest rivalry': Bedard, Canada set for world junior semifinal against U.S.
With another mouth-watering instalment of the bitter rivalry between Canada and the U.S. set for Wednesday, thanks to Connor Bedard's overtime heroics for Canada in the quarterfinals, Brandt Clarke is confident his teammate and the country's best player will rise to the occasion.
-
What we know about Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 spreading across the U.S.
The new Omicron subvariant suddenly making up 40 per cent of cases in the U.S. may be better at evading antibodies than previous variants, according to some experts.
London
-
Pedestrian dies after being struck by train: Police
One person has died after being struck by a train, according to London police. Around 6 a.m., crews responded to the area of York Street and Maitland Street after reports that a westbound train struck a pedestrian.
-
Tessa Virtue reveals she's engaged to Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly
Two of the most famous Canadian skaters are engaged.
-
26-year-old charged with arson after December apartment building fire
OPP have laid an arson charge against a 26-year-old man after he allegedly set a fire at an apartment complex in Walkerton, Ont. last month, which resulted in the displacement of the building’s residents.
Winnipeg
-
'Clients say no one's been here for three days': Home care staffing shortages continue in Manitoba
The union representing home care workers in Manitoba says thousands of more workers are needed to meet an aging population.
-
Canada marks first National Ribbon Skirt Day
Today marks Canada's first National Ribbon Skirt Day after Manitoba Sen. Mary Jane McCallum's bill to recognize the day every Jan. 4 passed in Parliament late last year.
-
Fog to cause near-zero visibility in parts of Manitoba
The Wednesday morning commute may be difficult for some Manitobans as fog brings near-zero visibility to parts of the province.
Ottawa
-
WEATHER ADVISORY
WEATHER ADVISORY | Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Ottawa
A winter weather travel advisory from Environment Canada is warning of a messy mix of weather beginning Wednesday night in Ottawa and the region.
-
City of Ottawa's vacant unit tax online portal now open
The online portal for Ottawa residents to declare their property status is now open, after days of confusion for some residents who tried to access it beforehand.
-
Downtown business owners await federal workers as unions fight return-to-office plans
Federal public workers will be required to return to the office part-time in two weeks, but one of the unions fighting the hybrid work model has backed away from bargaining and is talking about a strike.
Saskatoon
-
89-year-old Prince Albert man seriously injured in assault
A 40-year-old Prince Albert woman faces charges after police say she broke into a residential building and assaulted an 89-year-old man on Monday.
-
Sask. woman accused of abducting son, faking death elects to go straight to trial
A Saskatoon woman accused of abducting her child after faking their deaths and illegally crossing the border into the United States has elected to go straight to trial.
-
Canada marks first National Ribbon Skirt Day
Today marks Canada's first National Ribbon Skirt Day after Manitoba Sen. Mary Jane McCallum's bill to recognize the day every Jan. 4 passed in Parliament late last year.
Vancouver
-
B.C.'s stockpile of COVID treatments growing amid continued eligibility restrictions
B.C.’s stockpile of COVID-19 anti-viral treatments has ballooned even further in as guidelines continue to restrict access to the drug despite ample supply.
-
Vancouver property owners plead for information after duplex burned to the ground
A group of lifelong friends who invested in a property in an effort to enter the competitive Vancouver real estate market, are pleading with the public for information after it was burnt down.
-
'If I can do it, anyone can': Vancouver man completes 75 hikes in a year
After reading the story of a Calgary couple who climbed 65 mountains in a single year, Vancouverite Vishnu Vardhan set out to complete 75 hikes in 2022.
Regina
-
Woman, 77, taken to hospital following four-vehicle crash on Lewvan Drive
A woman was sent to hospital with injuries following a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Dewdney Avenue and Lewvan Drive on Tuesday morning.
-
'The biggest rivalry': Bedard, Canada set for world junior semifinal against U.S.
With another mouth-watering instalment of the bitter rivalry between Canada and the U.S. set for Wednesday, thanks to Connor Bedard's overtime heroics for Canada in the quarterfinals, Brandt Clarke is confident his teammate and the country's best player will rise to the occasion.
-
Sask. woman accused of abducting son, faking death elects to go straight to trial
A Saskatoon woman accused of abducting her child after faking their deaths and illegally crossing the border into the United States has elected to go straight to trial.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | These are the most expensive homes on Vancouver Island
BC Assessment has just released its property assessments for the 2023 year, and it has interesting tidbits on the most expensive homes in the Vancouver Island region.
-
'Not an explosion': Island Health workers recovering after pipe bursts at Victoria hospital
Island Health says two workers who were injured at Victoria General Hospital last week continue to receive treatment after a pipe burst in the hospital's boiler room, releasing scalding hot steam.
-
Trap set for cougar on B.C. island to be removed by conservation officers
Conservation officers are expected to remove a large cougar trap from a Gulf Island just off the coast of Nanaimo, B.C., after the case of a prowling mountain cat went cold.