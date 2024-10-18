'The Comfort Tree': New story walking trail to open Saturday in Portapique, N.S.

Saturday will mark the official opening of a new story walking trail in Portapique – the community where Nova Scotia’s devastating mass shooting began in April 2020.

The gunman, who had a property there, killed 13 people in the village and went on to kill nine more people in central and northern Nova Scotia, claiming a total of 22 lives over two days.

A sign is pictured on a story walking trail in Portapique, N.S. (Courtesy: Canadian Mental Health Association)

The Story Trail, which surrounds the Portaupique Community Centre, will allow visitors to enjoy their natural surroundings while experiencing the power of storytelling.

The trail is a collaboration between artist Holly Carr, the Canadian Mental Health Association Nova Scotia Division, the Canadian Mental Health Association Colchester-East-Hants Branch, and the Portaupique Community Build-Up Project.

It features images from Carr’s book “The Comfort Tree,” which was written in collaboration with community residents.

The cover of “The Comfort Tree” by Holly Carr.

The book is described as a “beautiful reminder for people of all ages that, even in times of darkness, there is light and hope.”

Organizers hope the trail will generate safe discussions around fear, anxiety, and hope.

The trail launch starts at 11 a.m. and will include art activities for children, a guided tour, and light refreshments.

