'The embodiment of selfless duty and service': Maritimers share their condolences after death of Queen Elizabeth II

Maritimers are sharing tributes online after news that Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, Thursday.

Queen Elizabeth II was the world’s oldest reigning monarch as well as the longest-serving British monarch, surpassing the reign of Queen Victoria.

In a statement, Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King extended his condolences to the Royal Family Thursday.

"Since the beginning of her reign in 1952, Her Majesty has been a most dutiful Monarch, actively participating in everyday duties, constitutional affairs and public engagements," King said in his statement. "Throughout her 70 years as our Sovereign, the level of engagement in her job was an inspiration to us all."

P.E.I. welcomed Queen Elizabeth to the island five times, including once while she was still known as Princess Elizabeth.

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston also shared some kind words after the Queen's passing.

In a video statement posted to his Twitter account, Houston spoke about the Queen’s deep interest in Canada and its residents, as well as her five visits to Nova Scotia, with the last one being in 2010.

"Over the coming days, people throughout our province and the entire world will be coming together to remember the Queen's lifetime of service and dedication to so many worthy causes," said Houston. "She truly lived the pledge she offered in 1947 when she said, 'My whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service.'"

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs said he was saddened to learn the news.

"During her reign she forged a close and lasting relationship with our country and our province. She visited Canada and New Brunswick several times during which the high regard in which New Brunswickers held her was obvious," said Higgs in his statement.

Higgs refers to the Queen as a symbol of strength and resolve, a guiding light in turbulent times, and a figure of stability.

"Throughout her reign, the Queen was the embodiment of selfless duty and service, and over 70 years she undertook her journey with a steadfast commitment to the Commonwealth and its people. Her unwavering dedication to her life’s work was evident," said Higgs.

Books of condolence will be available for the public to sign at New Brunswick's Government House and at the Legislative Assembly of New Brunswick. The books will remain for nine days and are available to sign from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. during that time.

Nova Scotia Lt.-Gov. Arthur LeBlanc also extended condolences to the Royal Family on behalf of Nova Scotians.

LeBlanc spoke of the Queen's many visits to the region, including in 2010 when the rededication of Government House took place, unveiling a bronze plaque.

"Nova Scotians share their sorrow with all Canadians and members of the Commonwealth," read LeBlanc's statement.

Prince Edward Island's lieutenant-governor said she knows the Queen had a special place in her heart for the island following a meeting she had with Her Majesty in 2018.

“Our province has welcomed Her Majesty on several occasions and we share our deep sorrow with all other peoples of the Commonwealth, and the world," said Antoinette Perry.

Perry says, beginning Friday, a book of condolence will be available for members of the public to sign at Government House. Other locations for books of condolence will be at the Province House/Legislative Assembly in Charlottetown and the provincial libraries in Souris, Montague, Summerside and Tignish.

The books will be available for nine days, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day.

New Brunswick Lt.-Gov. Brenda Murphy says the outpouring of sympathy from around the world demonstrates the profund respect, admiration and appreciation for the Queen's lifetime of public service.

"Those who had the opportunity to meet her often mention her magnetic personality and unique ability to make everyone feel at ease in her presence," said Murphy.

"Throughout her eventful reign, the longest of any British monarch, the Queen’s calming influence has served as a guiding light, not only for New Brunswickers and Canadians but for all citizens of the Commonwealth of Nations. Beyond her public duties, she was the matriarch of a large family, a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother."

In honour of the Queen, flags have been lowered to half-mast across the Maritimes at government buildings.

And there was no shortage of reaction from Maritimers themselves Thursday following the news of Her Majesty's passing.

Charlene Hudson was on the Halifax waterfront Thursday when the news broke. She says when she first heard the Queen’s health had taken a downward turn, her thoughts went to the overall legacy of the Monach and Queen Elizabeth II herself.

"We have to look up to her and she's a big part of us," said Hudson.

Faye Keddy says she agrees, referring to the Queen as a beautiful woman who will certainly be missed.

Affection for the Queen also stretches south of the border. Keith and Denise Combs were visiting Halifax Thursday from North Carolina when they first heard of Her Majesty's death.

"It's a huge legacy that is out there that we have watched since I was a kid. I remember the Royal wedding when I was a teenager," said Keith Combs.

Barry Mackenzie from the Monarchist League of Canada calls the Queen a stoic, constant and unshakable cornerstone.

"How very well beloved she is by the people from all across the world," said Mackenzie.