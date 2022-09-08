'The embodiment of selfless duty': Maritimers share their condolences after death of Queen Elizabeth II
Maritimers are sharing tributes online after news that Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96.
Buckingham Palace confirmed the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen of the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and New Zealand since 1952, Thursday.
Queen Elizabeth II was the world’s oldest reigning monarch as well as the longest-serving British monarch, surpassing the reign of Queen Victoria.
In a statement, Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King extended his condolences to the Royal Family Thursday.
"Since the beginning of her reign in 1952, Her Majesty has been a most dutiful Monarch, actively participating in everyday duties, constitutional affairs and public engagements," King said in his statement. "Throughout her 70 years as our Sovereign, the level of engagement in her job was an inspiration to us all."
P.E.I. welcomed Queen Elizabeth to the island five times, including once while she was still known as Princess Elizabeth.
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston also shared some kind words after the Queen's passing.
In a video statement posted to his Twitter account, Houston spoke about the Queen’s deep interest in Canada and its residents, as well as her five visits to Nova Scotia, with the last one being in 2010.
"Over the coming days, people throughout our province and the entire world will be coming together to remember the Queen's lifetime of service and dedication to so many worthy causes," said Houston. "She truly lived the pledge she offered in 1947 when she said, 'My whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service.'"
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs said he was saddened to learn the news.
"During her reign she forged a close and lasting relationship with our country and our province. She visited Canada and New Brunswick several times during which the high regard in which New Brunswickers held her was obvious," said Higgs in his statement.
Higgs refers to the Queen as a symbol of strength and resolve, a guiding light in turbulent times, and a figure of stability.
"Throughout her reign, the Queen was the embodiment of selfless duty and service, and over 70 years she undertook her journey with a steadfast commitment to the Commonwealth and its people. Her unwavering dedication to her life’s work was evident," said Higgs.
Books of condolence will be available for the public to sign at New Brunswick's Government House and at the Legislative Assembly of New Brunswick. The books will remain for nine days and are available to sign from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. during that time.
Nova Scotia Lt.-Gov. Arthur LeBlanc also extended condolences to the Royal Family on behalf of Nova Scotians.
LeBlanc spoke of the Queen's many visits to the region, including in 2010 when the rededication of Government House took place, unveiling a bronze plaque.
"Nova Scotians share their sorrow with all Canadians and members of the Commonwealth," read LeBlanc's statement.
Prince Edward Island's lieutenant-governor said she knows the Queen had a special place in her heart for the island following a meeting she had with Her Majesty in 2018.
“Our province has welcomed Her Majesty on several occasions and we share our deep sorrow with all other peoples of the Commonwealth, and the world," said Antoinette Perry.
Perry says, beginning Friday, a book of condolence will be available for members of the public to sign at Government House. Other locations for books of condolence will be at the Province House/Legislative Assembly in Charlottetown and the provincial libraries in Souris, Montague, Summerside and Tignish.
The books will be available for nine days, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day.
New Brunswick Lt.-Gov. Brenda Murphy says the outpouring of sympathy from around the world demonstrates the profund respect, admiration and appreciation for the Queen's lifetime of public service.
"Those who had the opportunity to meet her often mention her magnetic personality and unique ability to make everyone feel at ease in her presence," said Murphy.
"Throughout her eventful reign, the longest of any British monarch, the Queen’s calming influence has served as a guiding light, not only for New Brunswickers and Canadians but for all citizens of the Commonwealth of Nations. Beyond her public duties, she was the matriarch of a large family, a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother."
In honour of the Queen, flags have been lowered to half-mast across the Maritimes at government buildings.
And there was no shortage of reaction from Maritimers themselves Thursday following the news of Her Majesty's passing.
Charlene Hudson was on the Halifax waterfront Thursday when the news broke. She says when she first heard the Queen’s health had taken a downward turn, her thoughts went to the overall legacy of the Monach and Queen Elizabeth II herself.
"We have to look up to her and she's a big part of us," said Hudson.
Faye Keddy says she agrees, referring to the Queen as a beautiful woman who will certainly be missed.
Affection for the Queen also stretches south of the border. Keith and Denise Combs were visiting Halifax Thursday from North Carolina when they first heard of Her Majesty's death.
"It's a huge legacy that is out there that we have watched since I was a kid. I remember the Royal wedding when I was a teenager," said Keith Combs.
Barry Mackenzie from the Monarchist League of Canada calls the Queen a stoic, constant and unshakable cornerstone.
"How very well beloved she is by the people from all across the world," said Mackenzie.
U.S. resident John Provost learned of the Queen’s passing after getting off a cruise ship docked in Saint John, N.B.
“I bought a $20 bill,” says Provost. “That way I can take the Queen back to Massachusetts with me.”
Saint John resident Susan Murray will be in London next week and is planning to offer her condolences outside Buckingham Palace once she arrives.
“She just always seemed to take people in with her heart,” says Murray.
Maryann Chapman was saddened to hear of the Monarch’s passing, she said, sitting on a bench in Saint John.
“Losing the Queen is almost like a favourite aunt to me,” said Chapman. “It’s someone I’m really going to miss.”
Patricia Robinson was visiting Saint John Tuesday from Illinois when she heard the news.
“She was a very fair-minded Queen that loved family and thought about those who were unlike her,” said Robinson.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What can the world expect from King Charles III?
Following the death of his mother, Elizabeth II, Charles has ascended to the throne after more than 70 years as the heir apparent.
What to expect in the days after Queen Elizabeth II's death
The Commonwealth realm's longest serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, has died, launching a period of mourning as well as a series of carefully constructed and detailed plans. CTVNews.ca outlines what is set to happen in the coming days.
Prince Harry and Meghan tread delicate path after Queen's death
How the royals deal with Prince Harry, Meghan and their children will be a key theme of the post-Elizabeth era.
King Charles III, Camilla greet well-wishers outside Buckingham Palace
King Charles III made his first public appearance on Friday since the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as he greeted crowds in London.
'Home away from home': A look back through Queen Elizabeth II's official visits to Canada
Over the course of her 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II officially visited Canada more than 20 times, a place she regarded as a 'home away from home,' ranging from sweeping royal tours to visits for anniversaries and special events.
'Our beloved Queen is dead': British newspaper front pages day after death of Queen Elizabeth II
Here's a look at how British newspapers are commemorating the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday in Scotland at the age of 96.
King Charles III to give first televised address at Buckingham Palace as monarch -- how to watch
King Charles III will speak to the public in a televised address today as the new monarch, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96.
96-round gun salute honours the late Queen Elizabeth II
Ninety-six rounds of artillery were fired, one every ten seconds at saluting stations across the U.K. and overseas, to honour the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Balmoral Castle: The Scottish residence where Queen Elizabeth II spent her final days
Queen Elizabeth II spending her final days at Balmoral Castle underscores the importance of the estate in her life, as well as Scotland's role in the United Kingdom, a royal expert tells CTV News.
Toronto
-
'She worked bloody hard': Elton John pays tribute to The Queen at Toronto show
British icon Sir Elton John paid tribute to Queen Elizabeh II at his final Toronto show Thursday night, calling her an “inspiring presence to be around.”
-
New Lotto 6/49 draw starts next week and these are the rules
A brand new and 'bigger' Lotto 6/49 is coming next week to players all across the country, the OLG says.
-
Police warn of traffic delays with more than 80 events planned across Toronto this weekend
Toronto police say that they will have an enhanced presence downtown this weekend due to a significant number of events slated to take place and they are warning drivers to expect delays navigating the city.
Calgary
-
Statue damaged outside Sunalta church, hate crime unit investigating
The Calgary Police Service's hate crime and extremism team is investigating a recent act of vandalism that caused damage to a statue outside a church in Sunalta.
-
Alberta has spent $833K to enforce Kananaskis Conservation Pass so far this year
Since its inception, the United Conservative government's Kananaskis Conservation Pass program has faced tough criticism. The pass has generated $7.1 million since April 2022, and in that same time frame, the government has spent $833,000 to enforce compliance and hand out fines to those who don't 'pay-to-play.'
-
What to expect in the days after Queen Elizabeth II's death
The Commonwealth realm's longest serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, has died, launching a period of mourning as well as a series of carefully constructed and detailed plans. CTVNews.ca outlines what is set to happen in the coming days.
Montreal
-
Quebec election: CAQ wants to make Quebec City province's 'second metropolis'
Coalition Avenir Québec Leader François Legault is promising to increase immigration to Quebec City as part of a plan to turn the provincial capital into Quebec's 'second metropolis.'
-
PQ leader objects to Quebec flag being lowered for Queen's death
Political leaders in Quebec were paying their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at the age of 96.
-
Quebec choreographer Eddy Toussaint arrested for alleged sex crimes
Famous choreographer and artistic director Eddy Toussaint has been placed under arrest for sexual assaults allegedly committed during the years 2015 to 2017.
Edmonton
-
What can the world expect from King Charles III?
Following the death of his mother, Elizabeth II, Charles has ascended to the throne after more than 70 years as the heir apparent.
-
What to expect in the days after Queen Elizabeth II's death
The Commonwealth realm's longest serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, has died, launching a period of mourning as well as a series of carefully constructed and detailed plans. CTVNews.ca outlines what is set to happen in the coming days.
-
Jasper National Park trapping bears that moved into town, may need to 'destroy' animals that return
After trying a number of hazing strategies, officials will begin trapping and removing about 10 bears from the Jasper townsite in Jasper National Park.
Northern Ontario
-
Not just an older person's disease: North Bay man shares his story
A two-day music festival and beach volleyball tournament are happening on the weekend in downtown North Bay in support of a 31-year-old local paramedic battling stage 4 colon cancer.
-
Residents help Sault police rescue person from St. Marys River
Sault police were involved in a dramatic rescue this week after a person in crisis jumped into the St. Marys River.
-
Rainfall warning in effect for some northern communities
Environment Canada issued rainfall warnings on Friday morning for several communities near the northeast corner of Lake Superior.
London
-
London police cruisers damaged, man charged
A London man is charged after two police cruisers were damaged. Around 10:30 Thursday night, police were at a Wellington Street convenience store investigating an unrelated matter when they saw a person in a parked car.
-
White Oaks Mall facelift replaces concrete walls with restaurants & patios
The face of White Oaks Mall is getting a makeover to match nearby new developments and the future construction of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT).
-
Kadri donates $1-million to LHSC surgical centre
Nazem Kadri is making the most of his short NHL off season at home in London, Ont.
Winnipeg
-
What happens now that Queen Elizabeth II has died? Here are the changes Canadians will see
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, after 70 years on the throne. While it's a solemn moment, preparations have been made discreetly behind the scenes for some time in Canada. From how the federal government is expected to respond, to the ceremonial and memorial elements, CTVNews.ca explains what to expect in the coming days.
-
'I was really, really disappointed': City of Winnipeg will not waive $20K fees for Osborne Village arson victim
The owner of an Osborne Village convenience store – the site of a deadly arson – will have to pay $20,000 in fees if she wants to rebuild, after a motion for the city to axe the hefty bill failed at city hall.
-
Queen Elizabeth II's death prompts changes in Manitoba's court system
With Queen Elizabeth II's passing Thursday, some changes are expected in Canada, one of those changes involves the Manitoba's court system.
Ottawa
-
What to expect in the days after Queen Elizabeth II's death
The Commonwealth realm's longest serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, has died, launching a period of mourning as well as a series of carefully constructed and detailed plans. CTVNews.ca outlines what is set to happen in the coming days.
-
What can the world expect from King Charles III?
Following the death of his mother, Elizabeth II, Charles has ascended to the throne after more than 70 years as the heir apparent.
-
Canada Army Run postponed due to Queen's death
The Canada Army Run is being postponed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, sources tell CTV News Ottawa.
Saskatoon
-
'Our family is here to forgive': Sask. stabbing victim's brother comforts suspect's widow
During an emotional news conference, a man whose sister was killed in a series of stabbing attacks in Saskatchewan wrapped his arm around the widow of one of the suspects and spoke about forgiveness.
-
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.
-
Sask. leaders react to the death of Queen Elizabeth II
As news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death broke on Thursday, reactions poured in from Saskatchewan leaders and dignitaries on social media.
Vancouver
-
Memorial and tributes for the Queen grow across British Columbia
Memorials are growing across the province as British Columbians mourn the loss of the Queen.
-
Health care top issue for voters in Surrey South byelection
As voters head to the polls in the Surrey South byelection Saturday, it may be the political party’s promises on health care that determine how ballots are cast.
-
Security video of suspects connected to fire that destroyed Downtown Eastside church released by police
Vancouver police have released security of three suspects they believe are connected to a fire that destroyed a church on the Downtown Eastside earlier this summer.
Regina
-
'Our family is here to forgive': Sask. stabbing victim's brother comforts suspect's widow
During an emotional news conference, a man whose sister was killed in a series of stabbing attacks in Saskatchewan wrapped his arm around the widow of one of the suspects and spoke about forgiveness.
-
Driver caught going 142 km/h fined nearly $1K
A $932 fine and a vehicle impound was recently issued to a motorist clocked at more than 140 km/h, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).
-
What to expect in the days after Queen Elizabeth II's death
The Commonwealth realm's longest serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, has died, launching a period of mourning as well as a series of carefully constructed and detailed plans. CTVNews.ca outlines what is set to happen in the coming days.
Vancouver Island
-
Only 1 Victoria city councillor is seeking re-election this year
Big changes are in store for Victoria City Hall, now that Coun. Sarah Potts has announced she's not running for re-election in the upcoming municipal election. Potts was the last of the city's eight councillors to declare their intentions for the election. Five councillors, including Potts, are not seeking re-election, while two others are running for the mayor's seat, leaving their councillor positions open.
-
No charges against those arrested in Nanaimo murder investigation: RCMP
Three days after a 29-year-old man with a developmental disability was stabbed to death in a downtown park, the Nanaimo RCMP say the people who were arrested in connection with the murder have been released from custody without charges.
-
B.C. lieutenant-governor delivers remarks on Queen's death
The Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia expressed her condolences to the Queen's family, saying her long and steadfast reign touched entire generations of Canadian families. Lt.-Gov. Janet Austin spoke at Government House in Victoria on Thursday afternoon.