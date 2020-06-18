MOUNT UNIACKE, N.S. -- An urn pendant is one way Joleen Brown carries her son with her every day, a reminder of a young life ended too soon.

"I kiss it all the time," Brown said.

Her son, 25-year-old son, Tyson Murphy, died April 20 of a drug overdose. Police now say fentanyl was among the drugs present at the time of his death.

Murphy leaves behind family including a four-year-old son.

"It's a gem we'll never get back that we will always grieve," Brown said.

Brown has a message for those who are distributing dangerous street drugs in Nova Scotia.

"It's not worth it, it's not a way a life, and nothing good comes out of it, I'm forever broken because of it," she said.

On the same day of Murphy's death – RCMP in West Hants responded to another overdose call just six hours later.

That person, survived.

"The resulting investigation turned out that we had a trafficking situation," said Staff Sgt. Cory Bushell of the Nova Scotia RCMP. "The investigation also resulted in a drug seizure. Tests have now confirmed fentanyl was among the drugs seized."

Two women are facing drug-trafficking charges and the Nova Scotia RCMP are warning about the presence of fentanyl after two people overdosed -- and one of them died -- in April.

Police first issued a warning about drugs in the Windsor, N.S., and West Hants areas on April 20, after responding to two overdoses in 24 hours.

Police say one person died and the other was taken to hospital, but survived.

The drugs were seized and sent for testing. Police have received confirmation that one of the drugs was fentanyl.

“Our primary concern is public safety and we want people to ensure they are aware of what may be circulating and to take the necessary precautions or rethink choices they may be about to make,” said the RCMP in a news release on Thursday.

Two 20-year-old women have been charged in connection with the investigation.

Lexus Young of Windsor has been charged with trafficking and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Nateisha States of Newport Station, N.S., has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Both women are due to appear in Windsor provincial court at a later date.

According to Health Canada, fentanyl is a potent opioid and a few grains can be enough to kill someone.

Fentanyl has been reported in the Maritimes before.

In Windsor and West Hants, there have been other overdoses caused by exposure to fentanyl in molly – also known as MDMA.

"The case back in April is the first case of fentanyl overdose here in the West Hants Regional Municipality," said West Hants mayor Abraham Zebian.

The municipality is working with law enforcement on the issue.

"There is help if you do need help, there are people out there, there are hotlines, there are programs," Zebian said.

The head of the province's take home naloxone program encourages any who may need a kit – to get one free. They are available, no questions asked, at pharmacies throughout the province.

"Because it's a safe medication, even though it does reverse opioid overdose, because someone might not know exactly what they are exposed to, having one on hand is always a really smart safety plan," said Amanda Hudson-Frigault of the Nova Scotia Health Authority.

Joleen brown wishes she could turn back time to save her son.

"If I could have been there to help my son, I would have," Brown said.