HALIFAX -- Summer may be almost over but Evan Hiltz says he's a glass-half-full kind of person.

"It’s the fall but we're going to have good weather until October," said Hiltz.

Hiltz and Denton Froese are big Halifax Wanderers fans. On Saturday, they will watch their favourite soccer team play a weekend road game.

"There are lots of bars over the city that are going to be streaming it in,” said Froese. “Celtic Corner has been good to us so we will be there."

According to Froese, the end of summer does not signal the end of soccer season.

"There are still plenty of games left," said Froese.

Following a COVID-19 shut down, the Wanderers are generating a lot of excitement and Froese said the fan base is more engaged than ever for the fall portion of the schedule

"It's going to be a great ride," said Froese.

Speaking of rides, that's exactly what Wendy and Fred Anderson from Ottawa did during their visit in Halifax.

"We are going to take the ferry across to Dartmouth," said Wendy Anderson. "We haven't had any bad weather since we've been here."

Rain or shine, Wendy’s husband Fred was not going to miss this trip. He is from Halifax and returned for the final weekend of summer.

"Halifax has always been a stable place in my life," said Fred Anderson.

Dennis Campbell, CEO of Ambassatours Gray Line, is not surprised the Andersons are here spending tourist dollars.

"It is quieter than it was in July and August,” said Campbell. “But there are still people around."

Campbell says tourism and the downtown vibe have maintained a relatively busy pace as October fast approaches.

"From what we can tell in our numbers for this weekend, we are still quite busy," said Campbell.

It is a productive and possibly profitable way to wrap up the summer season on the Halifax waterfront.