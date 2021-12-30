'The Godfather of Cape Breton Running' documentary now complete

WHITNEY PIER, N.S. -

With the calendar about to turn the page on a new year, Peter Hanna, along with film producers he's been working with for much of 2021, know they have created something special.

Now at the age of 81, the man they call ‘The Godfather of Cape Breton running” became the focus of a documentary after becoming the first person to run the roughly 300 kilometres of the Cabot Trail - twice.

"I'd like to see it myself,” Hanna said. "I'm supposed to be an inspiration to a lot of athletes, and people that are trying to be athletes, and I appreciate that."

The documentary's producer gave CTV Atlantic a sneak peek. There are moments of struggle, given the heat, hills and Hanna’s health. He's battling prostate cancer. Ultimately though, it’s a tale of triumph.

Filmmaker Herbie Sakalauskas says it’s also a showcase of the Cape Breton Highlands and the human spirit.

"We will be putting it in to Bell Fibe TV1 (Friday) for the first draft," Sakalauskas said, while adding the film is sure to inspire those who watch. "If they're not from Cape Breton, they're going to want to do one of three things. They're going to want to come to Cape Breton, they'll want to come and run the Cabot Trail Relay, or they'll want to come and meet Peter Hanna."

Maire Neville fell in love with Hanna’s story as she helped her husband work on the film. She says it's something uplifting as we push through our own COVID-19 troubles into 2022.

"You will feel inspired. You will feel so warm and cozy inside from watching this story," Neville said. "How you deal with what is thrown at you, and Peter certainly has taught an awful lot of us how to do that. How to get up and move on from whatever obstacle you've met in life."

The film’s final finish line, when Hanna completed his goal in Baddeck, N.S. in July, captures all the feels.

"I don't think of myself as inspiring. I'm just Peter," Hanna said at after finishing the day.

Sakalauskas said the documentary is expected to air in February.