'The greatest job in the world': Halifax company seeks drivers for double-decker buses

Red double-decker buses are synonymous with London, England. However, one Halifax company has almost two-dozen of the vehicles making their way around the city.

Dave Riley drives one of the buses and says Coach Atlantic is looking to add more people to the team.

"I have the greatest job in the world," said Riley. "This is the greatest job in the world."

According to Riley, the design of the buses is connected to the end of the Second World War.

"The aircraft bomber that the inspiration came from was actually called the 'Halifax Bomber,'" explained Riley. "These started manufacturing in 1954 and they manufactured them until about 1968."

Riley says approximately 2,600 double-decker buses were manufactured in total, and 1,200 of them are making tours throughout the world.

Before driving a double-decker bus, Riley was a prosecutor and lawyer.

"A significant part of our recruiting is aimed at people who have had other careers and have retired as I have," he said. "I'd estimate that we probably have over 50 per cent of our drivers have retired from something else."

In addition to the buses, Coach Atlantic is looking for drivers for other vehicles in its fleet, including passenger vans and minivans.

As for those intimated by the idea of getting behind the wheel of such a big vehicle, Riley suggests giving it a try first.

"Well, if I can be trained to drive one, anybody can be trained to drive one," he said.

More information on becoming a driver with Coach Atlantic can be found online.

Watch the video at the top of this article for a preview of one of Halifax's double-decker buses in action.