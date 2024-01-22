The Halifax video and audio studio bringing major productions to the Maritimes
This Halifax audio and post-production studio wants to make it easier than ever to develop major productions here in the Maritimes.
Odds are, you may have seen some of their stuff.
They work in advertising, film, TV, video games, multimedia and audio books.
Their list of clientele boasts big names like Netflix, Hallmark, Marvel, Ubisoft, Alcool NB Liquor and more.
“I think it’s amazing for the clientele to see their projects in a place like this, in their own city,” says Dave Anderson, president of the Village Works Content Co. studio.
Anderson founded the studio in 2002 as a recording studio and audio post-production. Since then, Anderson says they added animation in 2019 and rebranded in 2023.
Solar panels are pictured on top of the Village Works Content Co. building in a Facebook post from Oct. 11, 2023.
They renovated the studio for three years, improving the space, adding natural light and solar panels, which help to offset the power consumption by about 50 per cent, he says.
“It was really important to us to have a beautiful headquarters, a beautiful studio that was inspiring for not only our clients but also for the people who work here,” says Anderson.
Now, they “reimagined" themselves as Village Works Content Co., specializing in audio and video post-production.
Anderson says he’s worked with some big names:
- Alan Arkin, known for Argo, Little Miss Sunshine and Edward Scissorhands
- Olympia Dukakis, known for Moonstruck, Steel Magnolias and Cloudburst
- Daniel Radcliffe, who plays the titular character in the Harry Potter film series
The studio boasts a Dolby Atmos theatre, where the surround sound provides 360-degree audio immersion.
A person works in a studio at the Village Works Content Co. on Jan. 22, 2024.
“It’s the only Dolby Atmos mix theatre east of Montreal where we are able to mix to Dolby Atmos specifications,” says Anderson.
They also have the technology to shoot a campaign video on a Virtual Production Stage in Toronto while they work in the Halifax studio, according to a December 2023 Facebook post.
“It’s so cool that you can be transported anywhere in the world and never leave the building,” the post reads.
Anderson says it’s an incredible opportunity for people to be able to work on their productions locally.
“A lot of (post-production) has typically gone out of province. I think, for the filmmakers and people in the local industry, being able to work on their productions closer to home is an amazing experience,” says Anderson.
