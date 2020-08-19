WINDSOR, N.S. -- The fiancée of a truck driver who died in a bizarre accident in the Halifax harbour two years ago says she's relieved someone is taking responsibility for his death.

In a small park, not far from her home, Alysen Coady says the last two years began as a blur – and have morphed into a sad routine.

"You get used to the fact that he's not coming home," Coady said. "After having him coming home."

It took a fleet of tow trucks to pull Mike Wile's 10,000-pound dump truck from the cold waters of the Halifax harbour.

Unloading at a major backfill site, investigators would later speculate the 44-year-old truck driver jumped from the vehicle as it quickly went under.

His body was found near the A. Murray MacKay Bridge before other truckers even knew he was missing.

"Somebody was responsible, and the job wasn't fit and we had to lose a loved one -- a brother, a father, an uncle," Coady said.

The labour department agreed, filing charges against two companies and an executive.

One company and its president pleaded guilty:

Sentencing is set for October. The feds have also filed a Canada Labour Code charge against the Halifax Port Authority.

It declined to comment to CTV News.

"He was a great, loving father," Coady said. "Friend to anybody. He'd do anything for anyone - to help them."

Engaged to be married, Wile had three children of his own and was the "salt of the Earth" according to those who knew him.

Now, as she prepares a victim impact statement for the fall, the woman he left behind takes small comfort in knowing there will be justice for Wile.

"It's taken a lot of weight off my shoulders, knowing there are people who are stepping up and taking the responsibility and the charges that need to be charged against them," Coady said.

It represents a ray of quiet optimism in a blur of sadness for a man who simply went to work -- and never came home.