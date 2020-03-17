The latest numbers of COVID-19 cases in Canada as of March 17, 2020
The latest numbers of confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 8:30 p.m. ET on March 17, 2020:
-- Ontario: 189 confirmed (including one death and 5 resolved)
-- British Columbia: 186 confirmed (including 7 deaths, 5 resolved)
-- Alberta: 97 confirmed
-- Quebec: 74 confirmed
-- Canadians quarantined at CFB Trenton: 8 confirmed
-- Manitoba: 8 confirmed, 7 presumptive
-- New Brunswick: 2 confirmed, 6 presumptive
-- Saskatchewan: 8 presumptive
-- Nova Scotia: 1 confirmed, 6 presumptive
-- Newfoundland and Labrador: 3 presumptive
-- Prince Edward Island: 1 confirmed
-- Total: 566 confirmed (including 8 deaths, 10 resolved), 30 presumptive
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2020.