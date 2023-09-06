The march for a repeat: Chiefs kick-off defence of their Super Bowl title

The NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs already know how difficult it is to repeat as Super Bowl champions. Four seasons ago, the Chiefs captured their first championship since 1970. With superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes leading the way, the Chiefs seemed poised for many more.

But it took until last season for the Chiefs to find themselves once again Super Bowl champs. As the team begins defence of last year’s title with the NFL season opener Thursday night on CTV, their first obstacle comes in the form of their opponent, the much-improved Detroit Lions.

“They’ve added talent with young guys and veterans,” Mahomes told reporters Tuesday. “We know it’s going to be a heck of a football game, and if we don’t play our best football, we’re not going to go out there and win.”

Last season, the Lions had their first winning season since 2017. Third-year head coach Dan Campbell says he told his team to try to enjoy the challenge of facing the defending champs in week one.

“When you’re a true competitor. To go on the road in an environment like this, I think it really brings out the best in you,” Campbell told reporters.

The Chiefs already face a challenge heading into Thursday’s game. Superstar tight end Travis Kelce injured his knee at practice Tuesday and his status for the season opener is uncertain.

“Hoping that it’s not that serious, but the offence will definitely look a bit different,” Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore told reporters Tuesday. “Obviously, that’s a Hall of Fame tight end, but we’ll be able to do our job and pull across the finish line.”

The Super Bowl champs are most concerned with the season’s starting line. Mahomes says he has learned from the disappointment of not repeating three seasons ago, especially the importance of not being satisfied with early-season success.

“You have to keep building, I think you learn that a lot in the NFL. You might have a great start to the season, but as the season goes on you have to keep building, or other teams are going to catch you. You want to be the best team at the end of the season just as much as you want to be the best team at the beginning,” he said.

Mahomes and the Chiefs will start defence of their championship with a home date against the Lions. Game one of the 2023 NFL season can be seen Thursday at 8 p.m. (ADT) on CTV.