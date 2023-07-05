The Maritime hotel brand Wandlyn Inn comes to an end

Wandlynn Inns sign in Amherst, pictured July 5, 2023. (CTV Atlantic/Derek Haggett). Wandlynn Inns sign in Amherst, pictured July 5, 2023. (CTV Atlantic/Derek Haggett).

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island