The Mellotones to mark 25th anniversary at Halifax festival

To celebrate their 25th anniversary, Halifax band The Mellotones will be headlining a show at the TD Halifax Jazz Festival.

"I just love the high energy that we deliver and I love seeing people dance," said Jeffery Mosher, lead singer and saxophonist.

The band's original lead singer Tony Smith recruited the crew in 1997.

"He picked a group of students who wanted to form a band and had interests in funk, soul and R&B music, and the rest is history," he said.

He says members have changed one by one over the years, but it's been about the same since 2004.

Mosher joined in the year 2000.

"The first time I witnessed the band was at the Blues Corner. I was 16 years old," said Mosher.

Then, by 2004, he became the lead singer.

"I got to say, music keeps you young. I joined when I was 19," he adds.

The Mellotones continue to practice hard, and upgrade their set lists.

"Over the years we've added hundreds of songs to our list. We have an extreme list of rhythm and blues and dance appropriate songs for all ages," said Mosher.

This has earned them a devoted fan base, especially regulars.

They even have admirers like bluesman Matt Anderson, who The Mellotones have toured with as a back-up band.

"Those kinds of opportunities wouldn't have been afforded to me if I wasn't in The Mellotones," he said.

Now, it's time for the crew to celebrate their 25th anniversary.

"It's an extreme honour for us to play at the Jazz Fest," he said.

The band will take the festival mainstage for a free, all-ages show on Sunday, July 17.