'The only option was for me to come home': Report says caregivers need much more support
A new report is painting a stunning picture of the huge contributions unpaid caregivers are providing to the health-care system, but says they need much more support from all levels of government to keep going.
"If every caregiver took a week off, the whole system would collapse by noon on the first day," said Liv Mendelsohn, the executive director of the Canadian Centre for Caregiving Excellence, which released the white paper.
Among the findings:
- One in four Canadians is a caregiver; one in two will become one.
- Caregivers spend 5.7 billion hours caring for people in their lives (4.2 per cent of GDP) valued at $97.1B annually.
- $1.3B is lost in productivity per year. This is equivalent to over half a million employees dropping out of the labour force.
- More than 7.8 million Canadians over the age of 15 provide approximately 20 hours a week of unpaid care.
- There is a 25 per cent shortage of paid care workers, with good reason. The work is hard, wages are low and job security is minimal.
- Only 50 per cent of care providers remain in the sector for more than five years, often citing burnout due to staffing challenges as key reason to leave.
None of it is surprising to Paula Blackmore, who moved back to Nova Scotia from Ottawa to care for her mother, Martha, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2015.
"We had aunts and nieces and private care, and just, as I mentioned with the pandemic, the only option we had was for me to come home," said Blackmore.
"Mom is in her latest stages of this illness, however, we do everything we can to even support Mom. Like, she still gets to go out on walks. She still participates in community events."
Although providing care is undoubtedly a labour of love for the millions who provide it, it comes with a cost.
"About 90 per cent of them report feeling isolated, two thirds of them have reported deterioration in their mental health, and half of them have reported deterioration in their physical health," said Mendelsohn.
As bad as that is, things are worse around the Maritimes, mostly because of the region's aging population.
"We know there's about one in three Nova Scotians who are caregivers, and we know that, even if you're not actively caregiving right now, you may be caregiving some day, or may need a caregiver," said Jenny Theriault, the executive director of Caregivers Nova Scotia.
The group released its own fact sheet in January of 2020.
Nova Scotia does offer a caregiver benefit, but many other provinces do not.
In a statement, Nova Scotia's Departments of Health and Wellness and Seniors and Long-term Care told CTV News, "We know many Nova Scotians provide some level of care to their loved ones, often sacrificing their own time and resources to do so. They deserve our gratitude and admiration for the role they play day in and day out. Government offers programs for homecare needs to individuals and those caring for them, and we are continually looking at these initiatives to ensure they are providing the support Nova Scotians need. We have just received the report and staff will be reviewing its findings."
“The Giving Care white paper confirms that policy action is the only viable solution to close the gaps that are leaving caregivers, care providers and care recipients in dire circumstances," said Mendelsohn. "The crisis is here, and support is needed now.”
It's something Paula Blackmore agrees with.
"Caregiving in Canada, you know, it's very important. It's something that I feel is overlooked. Caregivers play very important roles in supporting our families and helping to maintain as they age, and with the movement toward aging well and aging at home, it's important that we have the funding and assistance programs in place to support all caregivers," she said.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ford's urgency, an 'economic emergency': What the convoy commission heard about Ambassador Bridge blockade
Over the last two days, the Public Order Emergency Commission examining the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act turned its attention to the blockade at the Ambassador Bridge. From the pressure Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he was feeling from major companies to see the blockade end, to CSIS concerns about violence, here are key moments from the Windsor blockade hearings.
Empire Co. tight-lipped as IT problems affect pharmacies at Sobeys and other stores
Empire Co. Ltd. remained tight-lipped Tuesday about computer system issues that are still impeding customers seeking prescriptions at some pharmacies it operates.
'You shouldn't need more tools' to clear bridge protest in Windsor: Trudeau to Ford
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Ontario Premier Doug Ford last winter that police shouldn't need more legal tools to clear protesters from the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, according to evidence released through a public inquiry Tuesday.
Mountie pleads guilty to assault on student in Kelowna, B.C., during wellness check
An RCMP officer from Kelowna, B.C., has pleaded guilty to assaulting a nursing student during a wellness check in January 2020.
World Cup ambassador from Qatar denounces homosexuality
An ambassador for the World Cup in Qatar has described homosexuality as a 'damage in the mind' in an interview with German public broadcaster ZDF only two weeks before the opening of the soccer tournament in the Gulf state, highlighting concerns about the conservative country's treatment of gays and lesbians.
Movies created specially for dogs used to help researchers see how canines view the world
A new study using made-for-canine movies provides a glimpse at how dogs look at the world, and what captures their attention.
34-year-old female gymnastics coach facing sexual assault charges in Oshawa, Ont.
A 34-year-old female gymnastics coach from Oshawa, Ont., has been charged in connection to a sexual assault investigation.
Justin Trudeau to appear on 'Canada's Drag Race' spinoff series
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be the first world leader to visit the RuPaul-founded competition series when he appears on an upcoming spinoff of 'Canada's Drag Race.'
B.C. man who led 'military-style' bank robbery in U.S. has sentence reduced
A British Columbia man who led a 'military-style' bank robbery and later tried to hire someone to murder a U.S. federal prosecutor has won a reduced prison sentence due his age at the time of the crimes and his behaviour while incarcerated, according to the U.S. attorney's office in Seattle.
Toronto
-
Toronto's top doctor to 'urgently explore' re-issuing mask mandates, especially in schools
Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health has been directed to “urgently explore” the possibility of re-issuing mask mandates, especially in schools.
-
Doug Ford says Ontario is back at negotiation table with 'improved offer' for education workers
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government is ready to stop fighting with education workers and return to the negotiation table with an 'improved offer' a day after promising to rescind legislation that took away their rights to strike.
-
Several Toronto post-secondary schools may bring back mask policies if public health guidelines change
A number of Toronto area post-secondary institutions have said they may reinstate mask policies if public health COVID-19 guidelines change.
Calgary
-
Charges laid in hatchet attack at Calgary CTrain station
The victim, a woman in her 20s, was bleeding and slipping in and out of consciousness after being attacked with a hatchet, police said.
-
Man convicted of taking his daughter from Calgary to Iraq now faces 8-year sentence
An appeal judge has extended the sentence of a man convicted of abducting his daughter, taking her from Calgary to Iraq four years ago.
-
Brr! Record-breaking cold weather hits Alberta
The latest wallop of wintery weather in Alberta has led to a dozen new record daytime lows throughout the province, including in Calgary.
Montreal
-
Quebec to evict homeless encampment at Ville-Marie Expressway, advocates fear approaching winter
Quebec’s transport ministry gave homeless people 10 days to vacate an area of land beneath the Ville-Marie Expressway to make way for maintenance work, and come Thursday morning, police will push the remaining people to leave. “Where are we going to go? In the park up the street and freeze?” said Lucy Partridge, who lives under the suspended road.
-
Shortage of antibiotics for kids in Quebec result of 'perfect storm'
The antibiotics most commonly prescribed to children in Quebec are in short supply right now, likely due to increased demand after more children than usual became ill this fall.
-
Montreal teen pleads guilty to attempted murder of teacher
The Montreal teenager accused of stabbing his teacher in December has pleaded guilty to one count of attempted murder. The boy, 16 years old at the time of the stabbing, has been sentenced to two years in custody and one year under supervision.
Edmonton
-
Sask. man charged with rape of Edmonton teen 40 years ago after DNA match
A Saskatchewan man has been charged with rape after police in Edmonton matched his DNA to that found at a crime scene in 1981.
-
Alberta NDP demands Smith revoke call for advice from COVID-19 'bioweapon' doc
Alberta’s Opposition says Premier Danielle Smith must cancel the invitation for advice from Dr. Paul Alexander, a high-profile critic of mainstream COVID-19 science who has referred to the pandemic vaccine in interviews and online posts as a “bioweapon.”
-
Extreme cold warnings activated south, east of Edmonton
It's about to get a lot colder overnight and early Wednesday. Temperatures in the city of Edmonton will drop into the -20s and outlying regions will be near -30 Wednesday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury man left with concussion after tree falls on his moving car
A day out with family took a dark turn Sunday for Dean Cooper, who lives in the Greater Sudbury community of Azilda.
-
Northern Ont. activist Autumn Peltier a finalist for $135K International Children’s Peace Prize
Autumn Peltier of Wiikwemkoong First Nation is a finalist for this year’s International Children’s Peace Prize.
-
34-year-old female gymnastics coach facing sexual assault charges in Oshawa, Ont.
A 34-year-old female gymnastics coach from Oshawa, Ont., has been charged in connection to a sexual assault investigation.
London
-
'If you walk into a room and there was a guitar, he just had to pick it up and start playing': London, Ont. music community pays tribute to Dan Fawcett
Those who knew Dan Fawcett say he had two passions — being with friends and playing his guitars. Police revealed on Monday that Fawcett was the city's fifth homicide of the year, and the news of his death has devastated those in the London music community.
-
Judge denies charter challenge appeal in Herbert Hildebrandt assault trial
Justice Mark Poland has denied an application by Herbert Hildebrandt that his assault trial took too long.
-
Cash for Life winner from London
A London man will be getting $1,000 a week for life after winning on an Instant Cash for Life scratch card. Jason, 35, said he started playing the game regularly about six months ago.
Winnipeg
-
'A peaceful place': How a small Manitoba community honours those who fought in war
A small Manitoba community has been dedicated to honouring those who fought and also made the ultimate sacrifice during the First and Second World Wars.
-
'He would be very proud': Indigenous veterans honoured in Winnipeg
Indigenous veterans, active service members, and veterans’ families sat inside a Winnipeg armoury Tuesday morning, taking part in a ceremony honouring Indigenous veterans.
-
Missing teens believed to be in Winnipeg: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP is searching for two teenagers from Lorette who are missing and may be in Winnipeg.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police, mayor 'totally mismanaged' Freedom Convoy, Ford told Trudeau
Ontario Premier Doug Ford told Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that Ottawa police “lost command” of the situation during the 'Freedom Convoy’ occupation, according to new evidence released at the Emergencies Act inquiry.
-
Ryan Reynolds confirms interest in buying Ottawa Senators
Ryan Reynolds has confirmed his interest in becoming an owner of the Ottawa Senators.
-
New program at Montfort Hospital aims to reduce paramedic offload delays
The Montfort Hospital and Ottawa paramedics are teaming up for a new pilot program to help ease pressures at the emergency department and reduce offload delays.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Police confirm human remains to be Megan Gallagher
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has confirmed that human remains found near St. Louis, Sask. Are that of Megan Gallagher.
-
Frozen body found outside Saskatoon’s City Centre Church
A male found dead outside City Centre Church on Sunday morning died of exposure, the Saskatoon Police Service said.
-
Saskatoon fire crews called after truck sinks in slough
Saskatoon’s Fire Department (SFD) responded to calls of a truck stuck in a slough on Highway 16 Tuesday.
Vancouver
-
Police re-arrest Surrey shooting suspect who was wanted Canada-wide
A man suspected of being involved in a Surrey shooting is back in custody, more than two months after a Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest.
-
Canadian nurses urge health ministers to 'take the money and work with it'
Groups representing nurses across the country have a message for provincial and territorial health ministers -- take the money the federal government is offering to start fixing the health-care system without balking at conditions.
-
Mountie pleads guilty to assault on student in Kelowna, B.C., during wellness check
An RCMP officer from Kelowna, B.C., has pleaded guilty to assaulting a nursing student during a wellness check in January 2020.
Regina
-
LGBTQ students allege mistreatment, want change at Saskatchewan Bible college
Jordan McGillicky says she was devoted to sports and her studies at a private Saskatchewan college but eventually felt driven away from the school because of her sexuality.
-
Sask. man charged with rape of Edmonton teen 40 years ago after DNA match
A Saskatchewan man has been charged with rape after police in Edmonton matched his DNA to that found at a crime scene in 1981.
-
High levels of radon gas detected in Weyburn homes: study
High levels of the radioactive gas radon have been detected in the Weyburn area, a new study by Take Action on Radon shows.
Vancouver Island
-
Insufficient safety training and ship maintenance blamed for death of 2 fishermen off Vancouver Island in 2020
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says insufficient safety training and regulatory surveillance are largely to blame after a fishing vessel sank off Vancouver Island in 2020, killing two of the three crewmembers aboard.
-
B.C. man who led 'military-style' bank robbery in U.S. has sentence reduced
A British Columbia man who led a 'military-style' bank robbery and later tried to hire someone to murder a U.S. federal prosecutor has won a reduced prison sentence due his age at the time of the crimes and his behaviour while incarcerated, according to the U.S. attorney's office in Seattle.
-
NEW
NEW | Here's how to book a B.C. campsite in 2023
Anyone looking to book a provincial campsite in British Columbia next year should mark Jan. 3, 2023, on their calendars. That's when the provincial government says it will begin taking reservations for campsites across the province.