'The original extreme sport': Top-level timbersports on display in Charlottetown, P.E.I.

The best timbersport athletes from across the country have gathered in downtown Charlottetown, P.E.I., for the Canadian championships.

Skill, precision, and speed are all on display.

New Brunswick’s Marcel Dupuis won the Pro Championship Saturday — the best overall in six events.

“It felt great. Yes it was my third time winning it, but I won it in beautiful P.E.I., in front of my home crowd fans all from New Brunswick that came down and watched the competition,” said Dupuis. “It was an amazing feeling.”

He’s back Sunday, taking a shot for the Canadian Trophy — a gruelling timed event where participants must make four good cuts, with a chainsaw, a hand saw, and two with an axe.

“The champion’s trophy here, it’s an endurance event,” said Dupuis. “It’s going to be a battle of will, and who’s going to want it the most.”

These athletes are so sharp they can make those four cuts in less than three minutes.

Some lucky fans walked away with a slice of the competition log.

“I pick up this souvenir,” said Vasyl Yuhas holding a sliver of timber. “So I’m very, very happy.”

The top athletes will go on to compete at the 2022 Stihl World Timbersport World Championship in Sweeden this fall.

“We actually have a global presence supporting timbersports across the world,” said Dave Warren, Stihl Limited president.

For competitors, it’s a chance to show off their passion to a wider audience.

“This is the original extreme sport,” said Dupuis. “It takes endurance, practice. We’ve got sharp tools, if you want to challenge yourself, this is the sport for you.”

Dupuis says he’s looking forward to another chance to represent his country.