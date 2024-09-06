‘The Original’ Mr. Donair in Antigonish, N.S., partners with NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins
The Pittsburgh Pengiuns of the National Hockey League announced Friday they would partner with a beloved Nova Scotia brand.
“The Original” Mr. Donair, a company based in Antigonish, N.S., announced a landmark, three-year partnership with the NHL franchise through a news release Friday. Mr. Donair will become the “official jerky of the Pittsburgh Penguins” through the collaboration.
Aaron Tingley is the international business development manager for “The Original” Mr. Donair. He said the partnership will bring the “one-of-a-kind flavor of donair to a new enthusiastic audience.”
“Partnering with a well-respected franchise like the Pittsburgh Penguins, especially one with deep connections to our home province through Sidney Crosby, is a dream come true,” Tingley said.
The partnership will serve as the cornerstone for Mr. Donair’s international growth by establishing the brand in the U.S., said the release. The Penguins boast the third-largest fan base in the NHL with 1.9 million fans. Mr. Donair products will be sold to those fans at PPF Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA.
Steve Kelley is the vice president of Partnership Marketing for the Pittsburgh Penguins. He said the team is thrilled to partner with Mr. Donair.
“Both companies have unique ties to Nova Scotia, and we’re excited to help grow the Mr. Donair brand both in the Pittsburgh area and nationally as they expand into the U.S. market,” Kelley said.
A campaign video accompanied the partnership announcement on Friday focused on Mr. Donair’s Nova Scotia heritage. The video was produced by another Nova Scotian business, New Brooklyn Media.
“The Original” Mr. Donair was founded in Nova Scotia in the 1970s by brothers Peter and John Kamoulakos. The company was sold to Tony’s Meats in Antigonish, N.S., in 2005. Mr. Donair won NSBI’s Exporter of the Year and Canadian Market Champion in 2018.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
