'The people are more important than the paperwork': N.S. trial tours Halifax police lockup

The retrial of two Halifax police special constables who were on the job the night a man died in a spithood took a small road trip Tuesday, visiting police headquarters for a look at where the incident unfolded.

Lead by Justice James Chipman, who will decide the case, the small army of lawyers filed into the Gottigen Street building for a first-hand look at the place Cory Rogers spent his last hours.

It was June of 2016, and the 41-year-old was turned away from the IWK Health Centre because he'd been drinking — celebrating the birth of a new baby.

Arrested outside the hospital, he was taken to police cells, and fitted with a spithood before being dragged into a cell.

A few hours later, he was dead, with the Medical Examiner ruling he'd died of asphyxiation after vomiting into the hood.

Convicted of negligence causing death at trial in 2019, special constable Daniel Fraser and Cheryl Gardner won a retrial when the case was appealed.

On the stand Tuesday morning — a Halifax police sergeant who specializes in policies and procedures.

Stephen Gillette insisted a number of times the force had no policies on the use of spit hoods at the time, and booking officers were frequently overworked and short-staffed.

But he acknowledged neither had ever been reprimanded or corrected for doing anything wrong.

"There were booking officers who were heavy handed," he said.

"Dan and Cheryl were very kind to our prisoners. They took care of them."

Acknowledging Rogers seemed to be uncooperative, even though he was aware he was at the police station, Defence Lawyer Joel Pink asked, "Would you agree there are prisoners who play possum?"

"Absolutely", said Gillett.

"They're trying to cover themselves, of course," said Jeannette Rogers, Cory's Mother, adding she doesn't buy the defence arguments that are shaping up.

"To say that, they're overworked and they have so much paperwork to do, and da-da-da, well, that's part of the job. Nobody wants to stay after doing a 12-hour shift to do paperwork, but sometimes, it’s necessary," said Rogers.

"The people are more important than the paperwork," she said.

Video evidence has played a big-role in the case, and continues to do so.

Even today's site-visit by the Nova Scotia Supreme Court was recorded.

Cory Roger’s daughter turned five last year, and has now started school.

Jeannette says she and the girl visit frequently.

The 10 day trial is scheduled to resume Wednesday.