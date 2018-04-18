

CTV Atlantic





Don’t be surprised if you see Premier Stephen McNeil at a Nova Scotia liquor store.

The premier’s likeness is on a new India pale ale from Cape Breton’s Big Spruce Brewery.

Owner Jeremy White wrote a letter to the premier 18 months ago expressing concerns about issues facing craft breweries, and inviting the premier to come brew with him, which the premier did in March.

White says the fact the IPA is red is just a coincidence, and no, the premier doesn’t stand to profit from any of it.

Nova Scotia Craft Beer Week kicks off next Friday.