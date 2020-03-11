HALIFAX -- The mayor of Saint John, N.B., says he has changed his mind and will not seek a second term after all.

Don Darling announced on Feb. 8 that his name would be on the ballot in the upcoming municipal election

However, in a letter Wednesday, he said “something has not been right” since his announcement.

“What I know is that I’m deeply connected to my values, that I’m very passionate, that I don’t do incremental change well, and that the role has taken a toll on my family and on me personally,” said Darling.

“My approach to being your mayor is intense and it requires a significant commitment. This has caused me to re-examine my decision.”

Darling’s announcement comes as the city considers significant cuts in an effort to tackle a $10-million deficit.

“I’m very proud of the work we’ve done and the foundation that’s been laid for a bright future for our community,” said Darling in his letter.

“Many of the conversations have been very difficult, some of those conversations had not been had in many years and were not well received by those who love the status quo.”

With deepest apologies to the people I have been proud to serve, my name will not be on the ballot on May 11, 2020.#saintjohn #growsj #grownb https://t.co/d4Fv13j1kF — Don Darling (@dondarlingSJ) March 11, 2020

Darling, who has been the mayor of Saint John for four years, said that while it has been “meaningful” work, it has also been “difficult,” and even “agonizing” work at times.

“I’m a mayor but I’m also a dad, a husband, a son, a sibling, a friend and sometimes these get lost in my role as mayor,” he said.

“While I’m not sure what my future holds, I’m excited by the next adventure.”

Darling said that, while his involvement in his city will be different moving forward, he will continue “being an enthusiastic champion” for Saint John and its citizens.

Voters will head to the polls on May 11.