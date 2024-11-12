The role nurse practitioners play in providing health care

Nova Scotia is highlighting nurse practitioners this week and the important work they do.

Nurse practitioners (NPs) are independent health-care professionals who provide a range of duties, including:

assess patients

diagnose patients

provide diagnostic tests like CTs, MRIs, bloodwork

send referrals to specialists and follow up on important care

admit and discharge patients from hospitals

The president of the Nurse Practitioners’ Association of Nova Scotia, Aprill Susin, says nurse practitioners in the province have a wider scope of care than those working in other provinces.

“So, it’s different among every province what the scope of nurse practitioners is. Ideally, we will come to a stage where we have NPs throughout Canada all doing the same work,” said Susin. “But in Nova Scotia, we have one of the largest scope of practises, meaning that we can do more activities, such as admitting and discharging patients from hospital.”

In the past four years, the number of nurse practitioners in Nova Scotia has doubled to more than 430 employees.

“They’re working in both adult and pediatric settings. So that can be acute care, such as in the hospitals in the intensive care units, we have nurse practitioners that provide 24-hour care in the neonatal intensive care unit, we have NPs who work for virtual care, long-term care, primary care,” Susin said.

“Not only do NPs work as clinicians, but they’re also advocating, educating, conducting research, and leaders who collaboratively work with other health-care professionals to provide optimal care for Nova Scotia.”

Susin started her health-care journey as a registered nurse for about 10 years before deciding to become a NP – a job she’s now held for 11 years.

She said she decided to make the transition because she wanted to work to the full scope of practise of a nurse.

“Throughout my career, I’ve had the opportunity and privilege to work with some amazing people and be at their most vulnerable stage, which is extremely humbling and has allowed me to have a really good perspective and appreciation of life every day,” said Susin.

As far as recruiting and retaining more NPs to Nova Scotia, Susin says, first and foremost, the province speaks for itself.

“Well, Nova Scotia is beautiful and we have amazing, kind people here. So, NPs would be really happy to come and work here,” she said.

“Besides this, I think allowing NPs to work to optimal scope of practise and creating alternative health models, similar to Alberta and B.C., where NPs are overseeing NPs through health care.”

For those interested in joining the field, Susin describes being a NP as an amazing job, but hard at the same time.

“You get to meet these amazing people and be apart of their life and help them become the best person that they can be and be healthy and live a good life,” she said.

Nurse Practitioners Week is from Nov. 10 to 16.

