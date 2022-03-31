'The same patient waited 27 hours': Paramedics share what offload delays are doing to care in the field
New Brunswick’s Health Minister says Horizon and Vitalite Health Networks, Medavie Health Services and the Department of Health met Thursday to discuss the situation with ambulance offload delays.
Dorothy Shephard said she was hoping for an immediate, temporary solution to a problem that could get worse as the latest wave of COVID-19 impacts the healthcare system.
“We’ve got to put a solution in place to help them, to help everyone get through this and I think there are a few considerations on the table that EMANB (Extra-Mural Ambulance New Brunswick) can help us with. But right now we need all of them to come to the table and I need urgent action,” she said.
As of Tuesday, 633 healthcare workers across the province were off work due to COVID-19. Shephard says lack of staff and discharges are, in part, causing the delays.
It’s become common to see lineups of ambulances sitting outside hospitals – particularly The Moncton Hospital – with patients inside. Paramedics say they’re unable to offload the patients, either because there are no beds, or not enough healthcare workers to staff those beds.
“It’s getting really bad and extremely dangerous people just don’t know the true severity of the situation,” one paramedic told CTV Atlantic.
CTV is not identifying the paramedics because they’re fearful of repercussions for speaking out.
They said one patient in particular, waited 27 hours before being transferred to the hospital.
The offload delays, they say, are keeping those ambulances off the roads and out of communities – forcing others to respond to calls, sometimes an hour or more away.
“Moncton had 10 plus ambulances on offload delay this morning (March 30), some of those trucks were from Miramichi that responded to Moncton for calls and then got stuck at the hospital for the duration of their shift,” the paramedic said. “This morning at shift change those paramedics were still stuck on offload delay, passed their off-duty times, and still hadn’t received relief yet. There was also a truck being sent from the Kingston Peninsula to the Moncton Hospital to relieve a Sussex crew that had been there all night.”
They say it’s frustrating, but they’re worried most about their patients and feel responsible.
“It’s not all just stubbed toes and belly pain, we have people that are complaining of chest discomfort, broken bones, chronic pain, overdoses and hypoglycemia calls and are still having to wait!” said another paramedic. “The fear of Paramedics is that we are responding to calls nowhere near where we are, these calls are sometimes life-threatening and very critical, putting more stress on the paramedics, who are arriving from an hour away.”
They say burnout is becoming more and more difficult to handle – but understand this isn’t only impacting their field of care.
“The ER is depleted, the nurses are also burnt out! This is with the help of Paramedics watching their patients, imagine if paramedics would just drop patients off to them and go back out into the city for the next 911 call!” they said. “Paramedics feel vulnerable, they want to make sure each patient matters, we want to be advocates for our patients, but we are being worn thin.”
Offload data shows the situation worsening
Both Horizon Health and Medavie Health Services – who oversee Ambulance New Brunswick – acknowledge the issue is becoming more of a challenge.
"We are working hard to free up as much bed capacity on our inpatient units as possible in order to alleviate strain in the ED, however this situation remains challenging with high numbers of staff off-work due to COVID-19, in addition to pre-existing staffing shortages. We would urge the public to reserve the Emergency Department for medical emergencies only, and to explore alternative options for non-urgent cases, such as walk-in clinics, Telecare 811, virtual appointments through eVisit NB or consulting with a pharmacist.” said Christa Wheeler-Thorne, executive director of The Moncton Hospital.
Medavie says Ambulance New Brunswick uses a ‘dynamic deployment system that moves ambulances strategically around the province,’ and will relocate a unit if there’s a need.
Once an ambulance is experiencing an offload delay, that unit is considered out of service until the transfer can be made.
“Once our paramedics arrive at a hospital with a patient, they have a duty of care to remain with the patient until the Emergency Department staff have completed the official transfer of care from Ambulance New Brunswick to that of the hospital,” a spokesperson said in a statement.
There were several complaints about ambulances having to be redeployed in other areas on Tuesday, with Medavie confirming a number of units were experiencing offload delays in the Moncton area.
A graph of monthly offload delays at Hospitals. (Courtesy: Medavie Health Services N.B.)
“This, combined with an exceptionally high volume of 911 calls in the area, resulted in ambulances as far away as Sussex and Miramichi responding to calls in the Moncton area. An ambulance from Jemseg was also temporarily assigned to a call in the Moncton area, but was reassigned as other units closer to the call became available,” a spokesperson said.
Medavie did provide data. Between March 15-29 the average number of hours spent on offload delays, per day, at the Moncton Hospital was 34.45.
The worst day in that time period was 71.47 hours.
And while there were spikes of long offload times in January, the situation was worse in March.
Shephard told reporters on Thursday she was hoping to have more information on a temporary solution Friday.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russians leaving Chornobyl as fighting rages elsewhere
Russian troops handed control of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant back to the Ukrainians and began leaving the heavily contaminated site more than a month after taking it over, authorities said Thursday, as fighting raged on the outskirts of Kyiv and other fronts.
Putin targets enemies at home as his missiles strike Ukraine
Long before Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine and the mass detentions of Russian peace protesters, the Kremlin was already stifling dissent with choking bureaucracy. Throughout 2021, the Kremlin tightened the screws on its opponents – including supporters of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny – using a combination of arrests, internet censorship and blacklists.
Ontario has 'eliminated all our defences' against COVID subvariant: epidemiologist
An infectious disease expert says 'there's no doubt' a sixth wave of COVID-19 is sweeping across Ontario, and it's being driven by the highly transmissible BA.2 subvariant at the same time restrictions have been lifted across the province.
NACI guidance on fourth dose of COVID vaccine expected soon: PHAC
The National Advisory Committee on Immunization is expected to release guidance on fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccine in early April as public health indicators tick up across Canada.
'Obvious attempt to create chaos,' Charest campaign says of fake donation pledges
Jean Charest's team says it is aware that fake donation pledges were made to the Conservative leadership candidate's campaign, calling the situation 'an obvious attempt to create chaos.'
First Nations say Pope Francis meeting the beginning of a 'new partnership'
Assembly of First Nations delegation lead Chief Gerald Antoine says he believes a meeting held with Pope Francis at the Vatican will be the beginning of a 'new partnership' between Indigenous groups and the Catholic Church in working towards reconciliation.
With federal alcohol tax set to increase, MPs advance bills to rein it in
The Conservative Party and the New Democrats are each focusing new private members' bills on the rising cost of beverages – both alcoholic drinks and low-alcohol beer, specifically.
Dyson headphones' April Fools? Company says they're real
Dyson, the company famous for its bagless vacuum cleaners and pricey hair dryers, has revealed its first set of noise-cancelling headphones that come paired with a unique feature, air purifiers.
Sweet justice: Ringleader of Canada's notorious maple syrup heist must pay more than $9M in fines, top court rules
The Supreme Court of Canada has upheld a $9 million fine for the thief in a 2012 maple syrup heist.
Toronto
-
Ontario has no plans to reintroduce mask mandate despite sixth wave, health minister says
Ontario's health minister says that her government is 'staying the course' and is unlikely to reimpose public health restrictions, even as some local officials urge their residents to keep masking in indoor public settings.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Multiple people without vital signs after serious crash in Toronto, police say
Emergency crews are responding to a major collision involving a number of serious injuries in Toronto.
-
Carbon tax set to raise price of gas in Ontario starting April 1
An increase in Canada's carbon pricing plan will make filling up your gas tank more expensive on Friday morning.
Calgary
-
'There will be reckoning': Officers warned about defying 'thin blue line' orders
There has been mixed reaction following the Calgary Police Commission’s order for on-duty police officers to stop wearing the 'thin blue line' patches.
-
Calgary committee votes to waive patio fees once again this year
Members of Calgary's Infrastructure and Planning Committee have voted unanimously in favour of once again deferring on-street summer patio fees year to help businesses recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Cold weather and brake failure led to fatal 2019 train crash: TSB
An investigation into a fatal train derailment near the British Columbia-Alberta boundary has found the locomotive's brakes failed with prolonged exposure to cold temperatures.
Montreal
-
COVID-19 in Quebec: despite 6th wave, no new health measures
Quebec's health minister says outlying regions that were spared during the winter Omicron wave are being hit hard by the sixth wave, and that Quebec won't add restrictions or change it's strategy to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by truck in Montreal's Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie
A man around the age of 60 was rushed to hospital in critical condition Thursday following a collision with a truck in Montreal's Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie borough.
-
Quebec Liberals vow to vote against controversial language legislation Bill 96
For the first time, Quebec's Liberal Party has vowed to vote against Bill 96, a controversial piece of language legislation.
Edmonton
-
Alberta proposes legislation to remove disciplinary powers from teachers union
Alberta is proposing new rules that would prevent the Alberta Teachers’ Association from disciplining its members who would instead be dealt with by an independent commissioner.
-
Teacher accused of sexually exploiting minor: St. Albert RCMP
An Edmonton man who worked as a teacher has been charged with making and possessing child pornography.
-
Edmonton crime map by police offers more detailed look at trends on streets
A map tracking crime, as well as non-criminal police calls, across Edmonton's neighbourhoods is now live.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario has no plans to reintroduce mask mandate despite sixth wave, health minister says
Ontario's health minister says that her government is 'staying the course' and is unlikely to reimpose public health restrictions, even as some local officials urge their residents to keep masking in indoor public settings.
-
Did you feel it? Seismic event at Garson mine, Vale confirms
It made the earth move, but you might have missed the seismic event that took place late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning in Greater Sudbury.
-
Greater Sudbury man wins $250K
A 35-year-old from the Greater Sudbury community of Lively has won the top prize in a lottery scratch game.
London
-
Death investigation underway in Huron County
A death investigation has been launched by Huron OPP on the outskirts of Brussels, Ont.
-
Police identify victim of fatal crash on Highway 86 near Molesworth, Ont.
Police in Perth County have identified the victim of a fatal car crash on Highway 86 near Molesworth, Ont.
-
Fire on Dundas Street deemed suspicious by police
The London Police Service has deemed a fire late Wednesday evening to be suspicious in nature.
Winnipeg
-
Three-year-old dead after being hit by pickup truck on Manitoba farm
A three-year-old boy died on Wednesday after he was hit by a pickup truck at a farm.
-
Human remains found in RM of Woodlands: Manitoba RCMP
Officers with the Manitoba RCMP are investigating after human remains were found in the RM of Woodlands.
-
AMC Grand Chief set to face non-confidence vote
Grand Chief Arlen Dumas is set to face a vote of non-confidence from the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa COVID-19 wastewater viral signal reaches new high
Hospitalizations from COVID-19 in Ottawa are holding steady, but wastewater readings have reached new highs as public health officials warn of a resurgence of the virus.
-
Ontario has no plans to reintroduce mask mandate despite sixth wave, health minister says
Ontario's health minister says that her government is 'staying the course' and is unlikely to reimpose public health restrictions, even as some local officials urge their residents to keep masking in indoor public settings.
-
OPP use facial reconstruction in new effort to solve 1989 Kingston-area cold case
Ontario Provincial Police hope a new facial reconstruction of a man whose remains were found west of Kingston more than 30 years ago will help solve his murder.
Saskatoon
-
Woman charged with THC impairment in Saskatoon girl's death identified
A woman charged in a nine-year-old girl's death has been named in court records.
-
Saskatoon police take 'multiple people' into custody following incident
There was a heavy police presence in the city's Westmount neighbourhood Thursday morning.
-
U of S Muslim Student Association says university not doing enough to offer accommodations during Ramadan
The president of the Muslim Student Association at the University of Saskatchewan claims students are not being given religious accommodation to write exams during Ramadan, calling it institutional Islamophobia.
Vancouver
-
Breaking
Breaking | Contractor files lawsuit against Metro Vancouver over termination of North Shore wastewater contract
The original contractor for the behind-schedule and over-budget North Shore Wastewater Treatment Plant project is suing Metro Vancouver for the wrongful termination of its contract, as well as millions of dollars in payments it alleges the regional district wrongfully withheld.
-
Penthouse party host permanently banned by investment industry regulator over forgeries
A Vancouver man known for throwing a wild party in a penthouse apartment against B.C.'s COVID-19 restrictions has now been banned from working in Canada’s investment industry.
-
Ticket battles could move out of court, onto the internet under B.C. bill
The B.C. government has introduced a bill that could allow people to dispute traffic tickets online instead of through the court.
Regina
-
Here's how police detect suspended drivers, unregistered vehicles on Sask. roads
In April, Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) is focusing its traffic safety spotlight on suspended drivers and unregistered vehicles - many of which are detected by police using Automated License Plate Readers (APLRs).
-
Sask. COVID-19 deaths drop to 20 last week
Twenty new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Saskatchewan – down 13 from the previous weekly provincial update.
-
Sask. school division navigating $4.2M deficit as it prepares to submit budget
School boards within Saskatchewan are getting ready to submit their own budgets to the province, but one southern division is already projecting a large deficit for 2022-23, saying the increase in education funding will not come close to covering additional costs.
Vancouver Island
-
Mounties plead for return of missing B.C. girl whose father refuses to disclose her location
Mounties on Vancouver Island issued an urgent plea Thursday for the safe return of a 13-year-old girl whose father is in police custody for refusing to disclose her whereabouts to authorities.
-
'Breathtaking': Tofino photographer captures photos of northern lights
A photographer from Tofino, B.C., was able to capture the rare appearance of the northern lights over Vancouver Island on Wednesday evening.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Latest update coming from Health Ministry
B.C. health officials will provide an update on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic in the province on Thursday afternoon.