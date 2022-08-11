'The Shantyman' Sean McCann returns to the Maritimes

Known as the Shantyman, Sean McCann is best-known as a founder of the Canadian folk-rock band Great Big Sea. But now, the Shantyman is going solo and taking his music on the road through the Maritimes.

After playing a show Wednesday night at the Carleton in Halifax, McCann is travelling to Prince Edward Island before returning to Nova Scotia for concerts in Margaretsville and Yarmouth this weekend.

“I wanted to add another show, but I tried to change my flight and I couldn’t, and then I tried to change my car rental and I couldn’t do that either,” McCann said of adding a second performance in Halifax.

McCann released his latest studio album, Shantyman, in September 2021, one year after co-authoring a memoir with his wife, Andrea Aragon, titled “One Good Reason: A Memoir of Addiction and Recovery, Music and Love.”

“I made the Shantyman record just because I was feeling down,” he said, adding that singing his songs helped cheer him up first thing in the morning. “The Shantyman record is all about people singing with me and singing along.”

McCann’s Maritime summer tour continues Thursday evening at The Trailside in Charlottetown, P.E.I., with additional shows at The Evergreen in Margaretsville on Saturday and Th’YARC in Yarmouth on Sunday.