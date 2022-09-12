'The situation is still difficult': Refugees keeping an eye on Ukraine’s territorial gains
Ukrainian troops are regaining territory in a major counter offensive as they push Russian forces back and some refugees are wondering when, or if, it will be safe to go home.
Anna Tereshchenko left Odessa four months ago with her young son. She’s now settled in Halifax, but some of her family remains in Ukraine, including her mother.
“She just told me that almost half of our country is without electricity right now, after the attack,” says Tereshchenko.
An attack by Russian military ignited a massive fire at a power station on the outskirts of Kharkiv, leaving millions in the dark. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the attacks acts of terrorism.
“The situation is still difficult,” says Tereshchenko.
As difficult as the situation is, headway is being made. Ukrainian forces are claiming victory, saying they have re-taken a major city in the Kharkiv region.
“Russia is not doing nearly as well as it wanted, even with it's plan B, to try to take over the entire Donbas region, even that's not working out for them at this point,” says politicial science professor Tom Urbaniak, who adds that the fight is still far from over.
“We're not seeing signs that Russia is feeling pressure to make any sort of significant concessions or to come to the negotiating table at this point. “
But Tereschenko says her family has new hope with each victory claimed by her country.
“We had a lot of progress (in) the last few days and we're so happy about this and all our people are waiting, that the war will finish soon.”
Tereschenko talks with her family everyday, but has no plans to return to Ukraine, saying she has made a life for herself in the Maritimes.
