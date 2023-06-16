The SkyHawks drop into Moncton this weekend

The Canadian Parachute team, the SkyHawks, preparing for their performances in Moncton. The Canadian Parachute team, the SkyHawks, preparing for their performances in Moncton.

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island