The Strength Factory: New Moncton gym trains Special Olympians

A trio of power weight lifters in Moncton opened their own gym on Saturday and they're hoping to open up the potential of a group of young athletes as well.

The Strength Factory is owned by powerlifters Mark Crandall, Steve Cormier and Paula Roberts. Crandall and Roberts recently won gold medals at a national competition in Newfoundland, while Cormier won bronze in his category.

The gym offers a youth training program and is also the home of the city's Special Olympics powerlifting team.

The world-class lifters volunteer their time to train the eight Special Olympians on the team.

"You find certain things within yourself that you weren't aware of," says Crandall. "The genuineness that they bring to life. No matter what you have going on in your day. COVID, a rough day, all these things that are coming at you all the time just disappears for that hour and a half that we're with them."

The owners are all certified trainers for Special Olympian powerlifters and work with athletes who have autism, Down Syndrome or severe ADHD.

"I remember sitting in my vehicle after my first class and thinking, what do we have to complain about? It kind of sets your views a little bit differently and they're just so pleasant and so loving and so appreciative of your time," says Roberts.

Colin Rose was one of three special Olympians on hand for a late morning workout on Sunday. He says the gym gives him confidence and makes him feel great.

"I get to meet people, the coaches and more people like the athletes," said Rose.

Rose's mother Donna says the gym and the program are a safe place where everyone can feel at ease and accepted for who they are.

"With our special needs people, they are excluded from so many things that when they come in here and are accepted and they're just part of this big family," says Donna. "It makes them feel good and it makes us as parents very proud of our children."

The Strength Factory is located on High Street and the inclusive gym is open to anyone who wants a great workout and a great experience.