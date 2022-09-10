The 'sucka-free donair' raises money for Pat Stay’s family

Within three hours of opening the doors, Aziz Saoud, the owner of Panada Pizza, got 11 orders for the “sucka-free donair.”

The influx of orders comes after Saoud made a social media post stating all proceeds from the purchase of a “sucka-free donair” would go toward Pat Stay’s wife and two kids.

Saoud says this is the least he could do for his long time friend.

“Me and him invented this donair together,” said Saoud. “And if it were me in his shoes, I know he would do the same for me. He is a great father, a great human and he didn’t deserve to go out this way.”

Stay, 36, died in hospital after police found him with stab wounds on Lower Water Street in downtown Halifax around 12:35 a.m. Sept. 4.

The medical examiner determined his death to be a homicide.

On Saturday, Halifax Regional Police said they arrested a 31-year-old man in connection with the killing.

Stay was an acclaimed battle rapper with a large social media following. He took part in several big stage performances, appearing in The Ultimate Rap League, King of The Dot, Rare Breed Entertainment, U Dubb and Don't Flop. Last year, he performed at Canadian rapper Drake’s birthday party.

Saoud and Stay were raised in the same neighbourhood, where they grew up to be good friends. Stay would often stop by Panada’s Pizza to spend time with Saoud and run out the clock.

Saoud recalls one of the days Stay suggested to create something new on the menu.

“I said [to him], what’s more Scotian than you being Pat representing Nova Scotia and its famous food, donair. So we started making a donair and put the toppings together and it was an instant hit,” said Saoud.

Since making the tribute on social media for Stay and his family, Panada’s Pizza has made well over 50 “sucka-free donairs,” with many more orders coming in. Saoud hopes to continue this fundraiser for the rest of September.

Since Stay’s death, several businesses have offered their services with proceeds going toward the GoFundMe page set up for the rapper’s family.

The love and support for Stay does not come as a surprise to those who knew him.

“I just wish he was here to see it all and see how much he was loved. He touched all angles of the world,” said Saoud.

Stay’s GoFundMe continues to grow, far surpassing its original goal of a hundred thousand dollars.