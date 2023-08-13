The Town of Lunenburg elects a new mayor

The Town of Lunenburg has announced Jamie Myra has been declared as the winner of the Lunenburg Special Mayoral Election.

Myra took the majority of votes, receiving 811 votes compared to runner-up Gale Fullerton with 377 votes after polls closed at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

The town says the mayor-elect will be sworn in at the next council meeting on Sept. 12 at 6 p.m.

The Acting Mayor, Peter Mosher, will continue to serve until Myra is sworn in. The acting mayor will then resume his duties as deputy mayor.

Lunenburg had 2,021 eligible voters, with a voter turnout of 59 per cent.

The municipality says voter turnout was down compared to the 2020 general election, which had a voter turnout of 64.1 per cent.

