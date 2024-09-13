The Tragically Hip docuseries shares never-before-seen performances, music, access to band

As the Atlantic International Film Festival continues in Halifax, one of the main attractions at this year’s event is a docuseries about Canadian rock-n-roll legends The Tragically Hip.

The four-part docuseries called “The Tragically Hip: No Dress Rehearsal” was directed by Mike Downie, the brother of the band’s late frontman Gord Downie.

The series dives into 40 years of hits and misses, friendship and frustration, as well as triumph and tragedy.

It also includes never-before-seen performances, unreleased music and unprecedented access to the band and the people closest to them.

“In 2020, Jake Gold returned as the manager of the band, and we had an early conversation that it was probably a good time to start thinking about shooting the definitive documentary about the Hip,” said Mike Downie. “And he went to the band and said, ‘Mike wants to do the doc on you guys,’ and they said ‘OK.’”

“I’ve known everybody in the band since high school. That helped a lot. So, we started in 2020 and here we are in 2024, and I feel like we’ve done a good job at telling their story.”

Mike said the documentary will be available on Prime Video in 148 countries, allowing the iconic band’s story to be shared with as many people as possible.

“For me, for cementing my brother Gord and the band’s legacy in the hearts and minds of Canadians, introduce them to a new generation, and really I hope the doc series introduces them to new fans all over the world,” he said.

Even for those who are already fans of The Hip, Mike is sure there are many stories in the documentary that will be their first time hearing.

“But there’s also, I find that a lot of Hip fans that come up and self identify as Hip fans, they know the early material. I find a lot of people don’t know the middle material or even the late material, and there are some treasures, some real jewels throughout the 14-studio albums, but a lot of it, we managed to get in the doc series,” said Mike.

“So, I think it’s kind of a primer for you because you don’t know anything about it, or it’s a kick in the butt to go, ‘Oh yeah. Now I remember why I love that band so much.’ So, I guess I’m hoping that there’s something in there for everyone.”

As far as what Gord would think of the docuseries, Mike thinks he would approve, however, he says it likely wouldn’t have been done had Gord still been alive.

“Because Gord was an artist. I tell you, if Gord was alive there’d be no documentary, period. Gord would be making the next record. The band themselves would be like, ‘Not now.’ They made a record every two years their entire career,” said Mike.

“They always were just pushing forward.”

Mike says between films and music videos, he and Gord worked together many times in the past.

“And I always learned a ton. So yeah, I think he would like it. Did I feel like Gord was with me while making it, he was with me for sure.”

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.