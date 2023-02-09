The unusual tale of how Neguac, N.B., got a giant purple elephant

Elephants certainly aren't native to our region, but in Neguac, N.B., a giant purple elephant is trumpeting up talk around town.

Using snow and ice, Jean Pascal Brideau sculpted a 16-foot-high purple pachyderm that now towers above the Francophone community, but the story of how it got there is even more unusual.

“In French communities, we have different ways to talk depending on where you’re from,” said Brideau.

That’s where Nova Scotia singer Marc LeBlanc comes in. Better known as Marc à Paul à Jos, he visited the town last year. While speaking with a local resident in French, he misunderstood her when she asked if he had visited nearby Hay Island or l'île-aux-foins.

“When he heard the lady ask him if he went to l'île-aux-foins, it sounded like elephant to him,” said Brideau, explaining the conversation. “He was a bit confused.”

Bewilderment quickly turned to inspiration for a song -- and then a music video -- all about Neguac’s purple elephant. Since its release last December, the video has garnered more than 100,000 views on Youtube.

Brideau said the town approached him about creating a semi-permeant home for their now unofficial mascot.

“I said I would do it for them.”

After planning out the piece, it took over a week to carve which was further delayed due to poor weather conditions. Brideau says getting the infamous colour took some experimenting.

A block of ice and snow stands in Neguac, N.B. Artist Jean Pascal Brideau eventually carved an elephant out of it that now towers above the Francophone community. (Courtesy: Jean Pascal Brideau)

“I used some acrylic paint just to get the colour, but I needed to mix it with a lot of water. If I was to have used food colouring, it won't stay on the ice. It would fade right away.”

Remarkably, it’s not even close to the biggest sculpture Brideau has made. In 2021, he sculpted a colourful snow dragon measuring 75 feet long.

“I had a huge team of volunteers help me with the project.”

News about the elephant has spread around town, said Brideau. Local restaurant Chez Raymond is even serving a beaver-tail-style dessert called the elephant ear.

“I’ve had two so far,” said Brideau with a laugh. “They are very good.”

Jean Pascal Brideau works on a sculpture of an elephant in Neguac, N.B. (Courtesy: Jean Pascal Brideau)

The town will be holding a special event on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. where Marc Leblanc will perform his song in front of the sculpture to celebrate the project.

It’s a wacky, whimsical and wondrous tale about an enormous elephant that has bonded an entire community.

“It’s just amazing and unbelievable to see the joy on peoples’ faces."