The world’s best beach volleyball teams competing on the Halifax waterfront

The Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour returns to downtown Halifax this weekend.

From Aug. 21 to Aug. 25 part of a parking lot on Salter Street will be transformed into a sandy volleyball court. The event will bring 16 men’s teams and 16 women’s teams to the Halifax waterfront for 80 games taking place over five days.

This will be the sixth beach volleyball event in the Salter Street parking lot. Halifax will bring in 1.2 million pounds of sand to transform the lot into a waterfront volleyball venue with grandstand seating surrounding centre court.

More than 75,000 people have visited the temporary volleyball stadium to watch national and international athletes from 2011-2014 and again in 2023. This is the second year of a three-year agreement to bring the World Beach Volleyball Pro Tour to Halifax.

Sports Entertainment Atlantic is responsible for bringing the Volleyball Beach Pro Tour to Halifax. According to their website, more than 40,000 viewers watched the 2023 semi-finals and finals on their webstream.

On Wednesday, community members and youth from underrepresented communities were able to attend the event for free as part of the Volleyball Beach Pro Tours, ‘Welcome Wednesday.’

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.