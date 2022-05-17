The yin to her yang: N.B. woman does yoga with baby by her side

Erica Whitman has either been doing or teaching yoga for most of her life. Now she's taking her six-month-old daughter along for the ride.

"To keep my practice going, I had to incorporate Miss Lola,” Whitman said.

"I started doing yoga when I was 16, so it's been 21 years, which is crazy, I've been a yoga instructor for 12 years, so quite a long time now, really."

Whitman began posting pictures of headstands and yoga balances on her Instagram page, wowing her 19,000 followers.

"People seem to really engage with it," she said. "They seem to love it, used to be really strong practice with my old dog, I'm not sure it's me that's the star as much the people that do the poses with me.

“Now people just adore seeing Lola in the pictures, that's pretty cute.”

Yoga is all about adapting and practising so Whitman had to find new ways to pose with the yin to her yang.

"I just started doing simpler things, more on the ground, more mat work, incorporated play into my practice,” Whitman said.

“When I would be, like, lowering down I would give little kisses to her and just try to engage her and make it a bit more fun,” she said.

Whitman hopes her photos encourage others to get back on the mat.

"Love your body anyway, any size, any fitness level, that's the best thing you can teach your kid, and show them happiness in it,” she said.

For Whitman, it's all about passing on healthy habits to baby Lola.

"I want to teach her too. Like whether she becomes involved in yoga or not, teach her to be healthy and strong, so I want to lead by example for that, and I want to create a sense of play and fitness too.”