'Their stories are beyond anything that we could imagine': Commemorating a second pandemic Remembrance Day

EASTERN PASSAGE, N.S. -

Depending on where you live, Remembrance Day ceremonies this year may or may not be open to the public.

For the second year, COVID-19 protocols and public health orders are dictating what's allowed.

It's all proving to be a little difficult, especially for the dwindling number of Second World War veterans like Cliff Ashton.

He's the first to tell you he's not as mobile as he used to be, but at 97, Ashton is still remarkably-spry for his age.

It was 80 years ago when he signed up to serve his country, and he kept serving for another 41 years.

The last surviving Second World War vet at the Somme legion in Dartmouth, this year, Ashton will attend a smaller event at the legion closer to home.

"This year, with not very many World War II veterans around, … I'm going to skip my own branch and I'm going to go this service tomorrow morning or try to make it," said Ashton.

Just a few kilometres away, the service will feature a wall of banners commemorating more senior vets, including Ashton.

"They're amazing people. What they did for us was amazing. Their stories are beyond anything that we could imagine," said Cathy Silver of the Royal Canadian Legion Caen Branch 164.

Drive-by Remembrance Day tributes were something we couldn't imagine two years ago, but we lived it last year, along with the rest of the world.

Parades have largely been cancelled again this year, but in New Brunswick, Saint John and Fredericton will host scaled-back in-person services.

"The public are not invited. You can't kick the public out if they show up, but we say to them they're not welcome," said Daryl Alward, provincial president of the Royal Canadian Legion N.B. Command.

It's the same story in Charlottetown, though Moncton's ceremony remains entirely virtual.

Many services in Nova Scotia will welcome guests again, but the usual COVID-19 rules will apply, including proof of vaccination to stand at Grand Parade in downtown Halifax.

Legion officials hope it doesn't turn into a standoff with anti-vaxers.

"We just urge the public to understand that these ceremonies are being conducted by fellow Nova Scotians who volunteer and give their whole heart and soul every day," said Valerie Mitchell-Veinotte, command executive director of the Royal Canadian Legion in N.S./Nunavut.

"I just wish this COVID would get away, and we'd have a better life, eh?" said Ashton.

He says this is the first year in about 25 years that he hasn't spoken to a school - something he always greatly enjoyed. But nobody called this year.