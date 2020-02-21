HALIFAX -- Canadian rock band Theory is bringing their new sound -- and socially-conscious message -- to the Maritimes this weekend.

Theory -- previously known as Theory of a Deadman -- released their seventh studio album “Say Nothing” on Jan. 31. Unlike some of their past records, this one covers some hard-hitting topics. Frontman Tyler Connolly tells CTV News this was the scariest album to make yet.

“There’s a lot of thought-provoking stuff on this record. Our last album had a song called RX, which kind of opened the doors for us to try to delve into other issues like domestic violence, racism and stuff like that.”

The band talks politics, the opioid crisis and their lead single, “History of Violence,” turns the tables on a story of domestic abuse. The song also comes with a powerful music video.

Guitar player Dave Brenner adds, “People who don’t share your view can be like, ‘alright well we don’t like your band anymore,’ so there’s some fear in that aspect when you start making your opinions known about how you feel about certain subjects.”

Brenner also says the band is more proud of this record than anything they’ve done before and it has had a real impact on fans, “It feels good just to have people coming up to us and saying thanks for talking about things that are hard to talk about. We get a ton of fans saying they love what we are doing.”

Theory has been making records and touring for close to 20 years -- and say they all maintain a great relationship as a band.

“I really do think we have something special here, we have a really great dynamic and a ton of respect for each other and also the goals that we are trying to accomplish together,” says Brenner.

The band is touring the country with a sold-out stop in Halifax at Casino Nova Scotia Friday evening, and a show in Moncton at Casino New Brunswick on Saturday.

“The Canadian fans have been coming out in droves,” Brenner says. “It’s making us feel great.”